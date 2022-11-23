“I can’t see” – Journalist lays down January transfer window expectation as Rangers, West Brom and Brentford circle Championship star

Blackpool value striker Jerry Yates at around the £5 million mark, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Seasiders would be willing to sell if a good offer was to be tabled, with Rangers currently leading the race for the Blackpool talisman.

Yates is the division’s joint-top scorer having netted nine goals in 21 appearances, whilst he has managed to grab a further two assists.

As per a report from The Sun, Premier League duo, Brentford and Bournemouth, and Championship pair, Watford and West Brom, are considering moves for the forward.

Providing his thoughts on Blackpool’s valuation and whether he could envisage any clubs completing a move for the 26-year-old in January, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I’m sure Blackpool ideally do not want to lose Jerry Yates. He’s been in red hot form in recent weeks, got player the month in the Championship as well.

“So they will be looking top dollar for him. They’ve got every reason to ask for that as well as he’s been scoring goals and assisting goals as well. So that type of form will attract interest.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Blackpool FC facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Blackpool went into the World Cup break 17th in the table Real Fake

“As you’ve heard from Rangers, I think there’s also a number of Premier League clubs possibly looking at him, with some other championship clubs.

“Blackpool will be asking for a decent fee for Jerry Yates. 5 million pounds – I can’t see too many teams spending that in January in this upcoming transfer window right now. But if he continues to score goals, and create goals, well, I’m sure it’s just gonna raise his price tag.”

The verdict

Yates has started this season in excellent goalscoring form, with his relentless running and attacking intelligence causing problems for Championship defences.

With it seeming like Blackpool are facing a relegation battle, Yates has the ability to play a big part for his side as they look to avoid dropping down a division.

However, with the Seasiders prepared to sell him, they will need to generate a large fee to make it worthwhile, especially when considering that there has been a fair amount of interest in him.

Given Blackpool’s valuation, and the fact that teams typically do not have the biggest of budgets in January, Yates may depart in the summer instead.