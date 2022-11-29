“I can’t see it” – Pundit shares thoughts as Sheffield Wednesday enter race for Huddersfield Town man

Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with an interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Owls will face competition from Derby County if they were to strengthen their interest in the 28-year-old.

Holmes has appeared 20 times in the league thus far for the Terriers this season and has been particularly integral under Mark Fotheringham.

Sharing his thoughts on whether or not he believes this will be one that Sheffield Wednesday pursue when the January transfer window opens its doors, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I can’t see it for Sheffield Wednesday and I don’t see the point of it.

“For Sheffield Wednesday, they’ve got an abundance of midfield players. I know they’ve got several players who are out of contract in the summer, Josh Windass, Barry Bannan. They’ve still got the problem with Dele-Bashiru.

“So that’s the only reason I would see them looking to bring another midfield player in, if they think they’re likely to lose somebody in the January transfer window.

“Other than that, I don’t think they need another midfield player. I think Wednesday’s priority is a striker. But maybe Darren and the chairman are looking to the following season in the championship if they get promoted. Who knows. But right now, presently, the squad doesn’t need another midfield player.”

The verdict

Holmes is a player still of Championship quality, and whilst the Owls have a good chance of securing promotion this time around, there would be no guarantee that he would see regular minutes at Hillsborough.

The levels of competition within the midfield at Sheffield Wednesday would make the short move from Huddersfield rather strange.

The Owls have the likes of Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks, Tyreeq Bakinson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and George Byers all competing to feature in midfield at Hillsborough.

A move back to Derby would make more sense but staying at Huddersfield is probably the safest bet when considering the experienced midfielder’s immediate future.