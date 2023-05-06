Ipswich Town are reportedly plotting a summer move for Livingston defender Nicky Devlin.

According to the Daily Record, the Tractor Boys are one of a number of clubs interested in Devlin, along with Reading, Wigan Athletic, Coventry City, Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibernian, with Hearts said to be currently leading the race for his signature.

Devlin arrived at the Tony Macaroni Arena from Walsall in July 2019, and he has established himself as a regular for the Scottish Premiership outfit, scoring three goals and registering six assists this season in 40 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old has rejected contract offers from Livingston and manager David Martindale admitted he was resigned to losing his captain this summer.

"I’m more than happy to vouch for Nicky. I think he’d be a fantastic addition to a few teams up here, but it may appeal to him to go back down the road," Martindale told the Daily Record.

Would Nicky Devlin be a good signing for Ipswich?

FLW's Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry says that while Devlin has had an impressive year north of the border, he does not expect him to make the move to Portman Road.

"I can't see it, I don't see a 29-year-old being used in the way that is suspected," Henry said.

"We got Harry Clarke in January for £1 million, we have Janoi Donacien who has just recently signed an extension, both of those fill the right-back position.

"For the side that Town play, right-back essentially is right-sided centre-back, so it can turn into a back three, but then also utilised as that right-wing back space when Burns tucks inside slightly.

"I think Nicky Devlin has had a very good year, he's performed well above what people expected him to up in the Scottish Premiership, but I don't think he really fits the mould of an Ipswich right-back at the moment.

"In the Championship, Janoi Donacien might not be the right standard so Devlin would come in and replace him as the back-up to Harry Clarke.

"I don't see Devlin coming to Ipswich because I don't think he'll want to come and be a back-up to Clarke."

Will Ipswich Town sign Nicky Devlin?

It is difficult to disagree with Henry that this one is unlikely to happen.

Clarke has been excellent since his arrival at the club in January and Devlin will be reluctant to leave Livingston to be second choice elsewhere.

Devlin has no shortage of suitors, and he will want to ensure he receives guarantees of regular first-team football at his next destination.

He would be a good addition to the squad, but the Tractor Boys are well covered at right-back with Clarke and Donacien, so it is not a position in desperate need of strengthening as they prepare for life back in the Championship.