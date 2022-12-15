“I can’t see it happening” – Expected timescale of Man United, Sunderland decision emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a decision about whether or not to recall their Championship loanees, including Sunderland‘s Amad Diallo, after the World Cup.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, who suggest a decision will be after the tournament but ahead of the January window.

So what are they likely to decide? And how big of a blow would it be for the Black Cats to lose the 20-year-old?

Josh Cole

It would be somewhat of a surprise if United opted to cut short Diallo’s loan spell at Sunderland as he is currently thriving at the Stadium of Light under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

The winger scored his fourth goal in five games earlier this week against West Brom and is clearly making strides in terms of his development.

Whereas Diallo could have a role to play at Old Trafford in the future, he is unlikely to make inroads at senior level if he returns in January due to the presence of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Although United could potentially sanction another loan switch to a team in a higher division than Sunderland, this would be a risky move to make as there is no guarantee that the Ivorian will be able to replicate the performances that he has recently produced in the Championship in another league.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think my answer to this one now is very different to what it would have been a few weeks ago.

Back then, I wouldn’t have seen this as a huge blow for Sunderland at all, perhaps outside of depth reasons.

But in recent weeks, Tony Mowbray seems to have started to get the best out of the United youngster.

Six direct goal contributions in seven matches speak to that fact and therefore, I think losing a player capable of producing those sorts of numbers would have to be considered a blow.

Whether Diallo can produce as consistently as he has done recently for the remainder of the season does remain to be seen, though.

Ned Holmes

It would be a massive blow for Sunderland to lose Amad but I can’t see it happening.

He’s really found form in the Championship recently, scoring five goals and adding an assist in his last seven games, so it would seem mad to pull the plug on his loan spell now.

It’s hard to imagine the 20-year-old being thrust into Erik ten Hag’s first team in 2022/23 so the best course of action would be to allow him to continue to build confidence at the Stadium of Light.

There have been points since his big-money move to Old Trafford when it has looked as though Amad was doomed to fail but finally we’re seeing why the Red Devils signed him.

It would be in their interest to leave him at Sunderland until the end of the season and they’re likely to do so in my eyes.