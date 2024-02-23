Highlights Windass' future at Sheffield Wednesday is up in the air, with MLS and Argentinian clubs showing interest in retaining him.

The midfielder has been crucial for the club's survival, scoring 37 goals in 129 appearances, and Rohl wants to extend his contract.

Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted believes Windass is integral to the team, but may opt for a move to the MLS if a deal cannot be reached.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Windass' future at Sheffield Wednesday remains far from certain, with the versatile midfielder linked with a move away from Hillsborough in the summer.

The 30-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with The Owls, has become a fan favourite among the fans in S9, but could leave for pastures new at the end of the season.

The latest on Josh Windass' future at Sheffield Wednesday

Windass has been integral in Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of Championship survival this term, featuring 22 times in all competitions, with his performances catching the eyes of two teams in particular across the world.

With several players out of contract in the summer, the January window saw the 30-year-old attract interest from MLS side Real Salt Lake, although The Athletic's Tom Bogert has stated that no offer had been made by Pablo Mastroeni's side.

Interest also returned from Argentinian side Atletico Talleres, who had previously held talks with the midfielder back in 2022 after the club's president, Andrés Fassi, announcing on national radio that the club were ‘in talks’ with the 28-year-old ahead of a potential transfer.

However, it was reported earlier this month that The Owl's would seek talks with Windass over a new contract that would extend his time with the club into 2025, with Rohl also confirming that all decisions will be a two-way street and that players may well wish to wait to see what division the club is playing in next season.

Owl's fan pundit gives his verdict on Josh Windass' future at the club

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted explained that he can't see Windass leaving the club in the summer due to his importance to Rohl's side in recent weeks.

However, Maxted also believes that should an agreement fail to be reached, that the MLS will be his preferred destination.

"I can't see Josh (Windass) leaving this summer because I think he's the type of player Danny Rohl really likes," Maxted told FLW.

"He's someone who works hard and links up play and we've been lucky with his injury that (Ian) Poveda has stepped in and showed his class so to have those two options would be good for the rest of the season.

"But, I think that he's an important player in Rohl's eyes and I think we will be offering him a contract. If he doesn't sign for us, then I can see him going to the MLS, but other than that, I still think that he is an important player for us."

Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday statistics

There is no denying the impact Windass has had at Hillsborough following his move from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

During his time in South Yorkshire, the 30-year-old has scored 37 times and provided 17 assists in 129 appearances for The Owl's, most notably playing a huge part in their promotion from League One last term.

That return under Darren Moore last season was his best since joining the club, scoring 11 times in the third division, scoring the only goal in the last minute of the play-off final against Barnsley at Wembley, with Wednesday exercising the option in his contract for him to remain at the club for another season.

Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday league statistics as per Transfermarkt Season Division Apps Goals Assists Minutes played 2020/21 Championship 41 9 6 2915 2021/22 League One 9 4 2 365 2022/23 League One 34 11 7 2485 2023/24 Championship 19 3 2 1358

You feel as though if The Owl's are to remain in the division this season, then Windass' presence in the squad will prove pivotal to their survival hopes, but the midfielder has missed the last four games through an injury picked up against Watford earlier this month, with Rohl confirming last week that he was back in training.

Should Windass choose to leave Hillsborough in the summer, Wednesday will not only lose a player with immense quality, but also the experience of what it takes to ensure that if they are relegated, they bounce straight back up to the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether a new contract can be finalised for the midfielder, but you would think that he is a number one priority of the players out of contract this summer.