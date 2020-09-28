‘I can’t see him lasting much longer’ – Kenny Jackett’s future at Portsmouth: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a very underwhelming start to the season for Kenny Jackett and his Portsmouth side.

The south coast club are currently winless in four games this season and were downed 2-1 by Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park on Saturday, placing them in 21st position in League One as it stands.

The expectation at Portsmouth is very likely to have been promotion this season after years of flirting with the play-offs but to no avail, however this shaky start has ramped up the pressure on Jackett markedly.

So, is it time for the Portsmouth board to make a change in-regards to Jackett? Or should they stick with him?

The team here at FLW offer their views…

George Harbey

I can’t see him lasting much longer to be honest.

Jackett was brought in to deliver promotion for the Fratton Park faithful, but he’s failed so far and has been unable to guide Pompey into the Championship after falling short in the play-offs.

It has also been a really disappointing start to the season for Pompey, and to me, it seems that no matter how many signings the club make, they never really settle in and fit into Jackett’s style of play, despite some really talented players being on the books.

For me, they need a manager who plays football on the front foot and likes his team to play with high intensity, as they have the players in the likes of Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis who can get forward and excite, but for some reason they aren’t performing at the moment.

If results don’t improve, I can definitely see them parting ways with Jackett.

Ned Holmes

No, I think they should keep the faith for the time being.

The South Coast club have made a shaky start to the season, failing to win all four of their games this season, but we’ve seen Jackett recover from these sort of positions before.

These are very unique circumstances given the global situation and I think Pompey need to have a bit more patience.

Yes, the first few performances have been poor but it’s very early days and sacking Jackett would be a knee-jerk reaction in my eyes.

If things still look dire in a month’s time then yes a change may be needed but for the time being, they should press on with their current boss.

George Dagless

I think the owners will give him a bit more time but whether the fans are willing to remains to be seen.

There would have been hell to pay at the weekend if fans were in the ground because more seem to be turning and I think no attendance is perhaps helping Jackett in his position right now.

We’ve seen Pompey start slow and end up in the play-offs before so you can’t write them off but it’s these starts stopping them from making the top two.

I think if things haven’t turned around in the next 3/4 games then we could be looking at a changing of the guard to be honest.