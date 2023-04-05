This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley future has been put in some doubt in recent weeks.

Could Kompany leave Burnley?

The Belgian has been linked with the vacancy at White Hart Lane following the departure of Antonio Conte in recent weeks.

Kompany has earned plenty of plaudits for the work he has done since joining the Clarets last summer.

Promotion is all but ensured and a league title triumph will surely soon follow at Turf Moor this season, with the club set to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

This has raised Kompany’s stock within the game as a manager.

But FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone is sceptical as to whether Kompany will want to leave the club so soon.

This Clarets supporter believes that the manager will want to stick with the squad he has built this year, and look to gain Premier League experience before departing for any clubs like Spurs.

“Personally, I can’t see Vincent Kompany leaving for another two or three years,” Livingstone told Football League World.

“I think he’s clever enough to know he needs a bit of experience in the Premier League before making a move to the likes of Spurs and stuff like that he’s been linked with.

“Obviously he’s a fantastic young manager, but still in a very early stage of his management career, so I think he needs a couple of years now with us, try and keep us in the Premier League and see what he can build with us in the Prem.

“If he does well, gets a move, well fair play to him.

“He’s done a fantastic job so far, so let’s hope that can continue next year.

“I can’t see him being tempted by it.

“He’s already said many a time that he’s happy, he wants to be here for a good few years.

“He’s got a five year deal, he wants to potentially see it out.

“We’ll see where it goes, but I think he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

Could Kompany leave Burnley for Spurs?

It would be too soon for Kompany to take on a job the size of Tottenham, especially given how close Burnley now are to completing their fantastic season.

Gaining experience in the top flight at Turf Moor is the most sensible option for Kompany.

Given his history with Manchester City as a player, it is also unclear whether the 36-year old would want to manage one of their league rivals.

Remaining with the Clarets is the best decision for all parties.