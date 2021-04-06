‘I can’t see Barnsley paying £17 million for him’ – EFL pundit makes Daryl Dike claim as Leeds, Man Utd and more circle

Former Salford City manager Richie Wellens has called on loan Barnsley striker Daryl Dike a ‘revelation’ after he grabbed another two goals in his side’s 2-1 away win over Luton.

American Dike has now scored seven goals for the Tykes since joining on loan from MLS side Orlando City in February.

Dike’s blistering form in front of goal has seen his Barnsley side fly up the league in recent weeks having lost just once in their last 15 league games when they were surprisingly beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old striker has attracted interest from some of England’s biggest club’s during his loan spell from the MLS, with the likes of Man United, Leeds and Everton among those keeping tabs on the player.

Barnsley have an option to buy the striker for a fee in the region of £17 million, this would smash the club’s record transfer fee and may only be feasible if they reach the Premier League.

Speaking on the latest episode of EFL on Quest, Wellens said: “I can’t see Barnsley paying £17 million for him, but I take my hat off to him for swapping the Orlando weather for Barnsley.

“But seriously he’s done great, he scores goals, he’s powerful and he’s given Barnsley a whole new dimension to their game.”

Barnsley will be hoping that the striker, who already has two senior USA appearances to his name, can continue his fine form in front of goal in the coming weeks to ensure the Tykes remain in the play-offs.

Dike and his side host Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough this weekend who will provide a stern test for Valerien Ismael’s side.

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that since Dike joined Barnsley, they have been a force to be reckoned with. Their outstanding form speaks for itself and if they can continue to get the best from Dike in the coming weeks a play-off spot should be secured.

Coming to a new league at the age of 20 is always tough and the Championship will certainly find you out if you’re not the real deal. However, with 7 goals in 13 games to his name it’s clear to see that Dike has bundles of talent.

Barnsley fans will be optimistic that the club could sign Dike on a permanent deal if they can obtain Premier League football.