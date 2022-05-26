“I can’t see a downside” – Preston North End eyeing move for Tottenham Hotspur player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dane Scarlett if the forward is allowed to leave the club on loan.

According to journalist Tom Barclay, if Spurs decide to loan out the 18-year-old – who has just signed a fresh deal at the club until 2026 – Preston are one of several Championship clubs interested in securing his services.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished the season 13th in 2021/22 and will be hoping to kick on next campaign in what will be Lowe’s first full season in charge at the club.

With Cameron Archer returning to Aston Villa following his Deepdale loan spell, Lowe is likely looking to make additions in North End’s striking department.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on a potential loan move for Scarlett that would see him switch North London for Lancashire.

Ben Wignall

It wouldn’t be a shock if North End explore the Premier League loan market again following the success of Daniel Iversen, Sepp van den Berg and Cameron Archer, with Premier League clubs surely realising that the Lilywhites are a good team to send their youngsters to develop.

And Scarlett is one of those young talents that is perhaps ready to spread his wings and fly in the EFL for the first time – despite only being 18 years of age.

Scarlett already has two Premier League appearances to his name, whilst also playing a further six times in European competition, showing he is highly thought of at Spurs.

Whilst he may have struggled to get goals for the under-23’s last season, with zero in his eight outings in the Premier League 2 competition, it is Scarlett’s record for England’s under-19’s that is most impressive.

He has scored 10 goals in as many games and in the 2020-21 season, he plundered in 17 goals in 16 outings for the club’s under-18’s, which shows he knows where the back of the net is.

An explosive striker, Scarlett may be a little similar to what North End already have in Emil Riis, but there may not be a better location for his development next season than Deepdale.

Billy Mulley

Dane Scarlett has progressed through the Tottenham Hotspur academy at a terrific rate and could be an excellent addition at Preston North End.

Possessing bags of pace, a knack for scoring goals and levels of maturity beyond his age, the future is extremely bright for the young forward.

Only featuring eight times for Spurs in Premier League 2 this season, he has also been with the senior squad, being named within the 18-man squad at Spurs for several top flight fixtures.

Last season, Scarlett netted 23 goals in 25 appearances for the Premier League giants, with 17 of those strikes coming for the club’s U18s.

Perhaps the next move might be an adventure into the EFL, and if Spurs are carefully assessing potential suitors, then Cameron Archer’s success with the Lilywhites will certainly play into the Championship club’s favour.

Ned Holmes

Preston have benefitted from the signing of Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer and landing Dane Scarlett could prove to be a similar success.

As with Archer, this would be a first EFL loan for Scarlett, who will no doubt be desperate to prove himself at senior level.

The 18-year-old has an excellent record at youth level and his 10 goals in 10 games for the England U19s highlights just the sort of talent we’re talking about.

With Emil Riis already there, making a move for Scarlett seems to make perfect sense for Preston as Ryan Lowe looks to bolster his forward options.

I can’t see a downside to this one, unless Spurs demand a loan fee.