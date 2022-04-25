“I can’t say I’m too happy at all” – West Brom fan pundit reacts to latest Steve Bruce news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Steve Bruce looks set to remain as West Brom manager next year despite his time at the club having not been the most successful so far.

When asked about his future at the club, Bruce recently said: “Yeah, as far as I’m concerned I’m planning for next year. I’ve enjoyed the club. The results haven’t been as good as I would like, but the thought of putting my own stamp on it and having a bit of a rebuild appeals to me and I’m looking forward to the challenge of it.

“I’m putting plans in place for pre-season and , for everybody that is concerned. I think there’s a major rebuild to be done. The place needs a freshen up and I’ve mentioned that to the hierarchy – they agree with it. Things are already in place, pre-season it already in place. We’re already making one or two inroads trying to identify who we’re going to get. It’s going to be a busy summer.”

However, the job that Steve Bruce has done so far has split fans. When he arrived at the club, they were in the play-offs and they now sit 12th in the league.

Furthermore, of Bruce’s 15 games as manager his side have won four games, drawn four games and lost seven of those matches leading some people to question whether he is the right man to take West Brom forward as they search for promotion next season.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt for his thoughts on Steve Bruce staying on as manager: “I can’t say I’m too happy at all about Steve Bruce remaining as Albion manager for next season because first and foremost, as all managers will tell you, the old saying goes football is a results based business and since Steve Bruce has taken over at Albion, the results haven’t been good enough by any stretch of the imagination.

“He’s taken us from the play-offs to 12th, I mean it’s really really poor.

“The football hasn’t been great, there’s been no signs of that bounce and I don’t think any other manager would keep his job with form we’ve seen from Albion recently. The only reason I think he’ll stay in charge is because he’s good mates with Ron Gourlay the CEO who probably can’t swallow his pride. He’s putting his own decision ahead of the club’s progress but that’s my personal point of view.

“Some think that Bruce remaining in charge is a better option than appointing a new manager because he knows which players need to go and he’s seeing what this group of players are like and he’ll then be able to complete a rebuild.

“Again though, I can’t see Bruce staying on beyond next season if we don’t get up, maybe if we do he will, I’m not sure but it strikes me as maybe not the best option to have a manager of his age completing a rebuild, maybe someone with more of a vested interest in the club’s long term future.

“I would’ve gone for Sean Dyche, thought he was the perfect option but hey here we are, Steve Bruce in charge. I’m not too happy about it either, I’m not sure how the club are going to sell season tickets either, I think this is a good opportunity to make an appointment which everyone at the club can get behind and sell season tickets because the attendances and atmosphere’s just dropped massively at the Hawthorns and I can’t see it improving any time soon. That’s another big worry of mine.”

The Verdict:

You can see why some Albion fans are apprehensive that Bruce looks set to be the man in charge of the Baggies next season. Since he’s come in, you have to question how much he has done to help the side or show any progression.

Furthermore, the fact the club have actually taken steps back since his arrival means fans are bound to question why he is being rewarded by getting to manage a rebuild.

Of course, it will have to be seen what he does over the summer as that will give an idea of how the Baggies will do next season.

However, it does feel like a big risk because if it doesn’t work out and Bruce is to leave they could be back to square one.