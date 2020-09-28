‘I can’t say I’m particularly convinced’ – Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement edges closer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are set to announce the signing of Callum Paterson from Cardiff City for a fee in the region of £500,000, as per Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

The versatile 25-year-old is set to join to bolster the Owls’ attacking line-up with Jordan Rhodes the club’s only recognised senior striker at present.

So, what do you make of this imminent signing for the Owls?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m particularly convinced by this link if I’m honest.

Paterson has done a job at Cardiff but in my eyes he’s not a good enough goalscorer to be a consistent Championship striker.

If the Owls are just looking to bring in more bodies and someone to give them something different then this isn’t a dreadful move but it’s pretty uninspiring however you look at it.

It’s no secret that Wednesday’s forward line needs a bit of love and I’m not sure a move for Paterson is the answer.

There are better options out there, so the Owls should move on.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Paterson has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, and that’s exactly what Garry Monk’s side needs at this moment in time.

He’s a versatile option to have in any squad as well, and can operate at both right-back and up-front, which would make him a solid addition to the Owls team this season.

If he did sign for the club, then I would expect him to be deployed as a striker though, as Sheffield Wednesday could still benefit from having a player to challenge Jordan Rhodes for his starting spot this season.

Paterson’s game time with Cardiff will be limited this season it seems, so a move to Hillsborough will surely tempt him.

Sam Rourke

For that price, he’s a really useful addition.

The 25-year-old is one of the most versatile players in English football and is adept playing in defence, midfield or up-front, the latter where he is expected to feature for Monk’s men.

There is no denying that the Owls need to bolster their striker options, and for me, although Paterson is a great addition for the squad, they need to ensure they sign a natural, out and out striker also to complement Rhodes.