‘I can’t say I’m convinced’ – Duo namechecked in Leeds United transfer report: The verdict

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a move for both Fabian Delph and Danny Rose, according to The Daily Star.

The Yorkshire-based side will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they achieved a long-awaited promotion from the Championship under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, and will be eager to get off to a strong start in the 2020/21 season in the top-flight.

Delph has made it no secret that Leeds is a club that he holds close to his heart, and you would imagine that he could be tempted by a move to Elland Road in the summer, with a lack of consistent minutes at Everton during the 2019/20 season.

Whilst Rose is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, having previously been out on loan with Newcastle United.

But would Rose and Delph be good signings for Marcelo Bielsa’s side ahead of the new league campaign?

Ned Holmes:

Both additions would certainly add something to the squad but in terms of value for money, I can’t say I’m convinced.

Rose and Delph are likely to be on big contracts at their current clubs, meaning it is not going to be cheap for the Whites to bring them back to Elland Road.

Their Premier League experience could be vital to this Leeds squad, while I think both would fit Bielsa’s system really well.

Rose’s career has stalled somewhat and you feel the Argentine coach could be the perfect man to help revitalise it. I can picture him flying down the wing from left-back for the Whites.

Delph is exactly the sort of industrious midfielder, with great ball skills, that could be a fantastic option for Leeds in midfield – either as cover for Kalvin Phillips or further forward.

Are they worth big contracts and sign on fees though? I’m not so sure.

I think that might mean Leeds avoid these deals.

Alfie Burns:

It’s an interesting link and one that’s quite romantic given their previous association with the club.

Central midfield is an area where, personally, I feel Leeds need another body. However, it hasn’t been Bielsa’s preference to carry extra weight in his squad and I am struggling to see him pushing to add Delph to the numbers he’s got there.

Rose is a little bit different as Leeds do need to get their hands on a left-back. He’s an international player and he’d suit Bielsa’s system perfectly given his ability to get up and down the wing.

The rumoured £5m seems reasonable and if Leeds can agree a decent enough wage structure with the left-back, he’d be a great addition.

Ultimately, these are deals the Leeds fans would love to see, but whether they come to fruition is questionable.

In some ways they make sense, but in others they don’t.

George Harbey:

I really can’t see this happening to be honest.

Whilst Leeds do need to strengthen their options in central midfield and at left-back, I can’t see the club going for these two players.

Rose and Delph are two vastly experienced players who possess real knowledge of the Premier League, but they are likely to be on such high wages, and they would take massive chunks out of Leeds’ budget.

Leeds don’t strike me as the sort of club who will go out and splash so much money on older players, who are on the way down in their career. I think they’ll go for the young, hungry, up and coming, unproven players as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

I also doubt whether Rose and Delph are fit enough to play under Bielsa, not just because of their age, but because of their injury problems in the past.