“I can’t really blame him” – Rotherham United fan pundit reacts to major managerial update

Rotherham United’s search for a new manager continues after Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner turned down the chance to succeed Paul Warne.

The latter chose to leave for Derby County last week, meaning the Millers, who are currently in the top-half of the Championship, needed to bring a new boss for the first time in around six years.

It had been suggested that Bonner was their chief target, however it was revealed that he had rejected the chance to take over, instead staying with the U’s.

Whilst that may seem a shock to some, Rotherham fan pundit Tom Eyre told FLW that he wasn’t too surprised.

“I can’t really blame him. I think a lot of the fan base are overreacting to the news because in reality if a Cambridge lad, who has been there for the past 11 years, and is doing a good job there, gets an offer from a team above, with not much more extra pay, then it’s very reasonable that he turns them down.

“Maybe the club should have shown more ambition if they really wanted him, but there’s still plenty out there. Dean Holden, Matt Taylor, there’s still quite a few options out there.

“In all reality it would have been a good appointment but these things happen in football and you’ve got to move on and understand it’s not always to do with you, it’s both parties, so you’ve just got to move on really.”

The verdict

You can see the point that is made here, as Bonner has close ties to Cambridge and it was always going to take something significant to convince him to leave.

Clearly, Rotherham couldn’t do enough to do that, so he has chosen to stay and it has left them in a position where they have to move on to the next target.

Of course, it’s not a great look for the Millers but it’s ultimately about getting the right man, as they will be judged on this appointment.

