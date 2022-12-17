“I can’t imagine” – Millwall player shares Harry Kane verdict after England quarter-final penalty miss

Millwall attacker Mason Bennett has defender Harry Kane after the England striker’s penalty miss in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

Kane, who spent some time with the Lions on loan during the early stages of his career, coolly converted from the spot earlier in the game before he was tasked with a second opportunity from 12 yards.

The 29-year-old netted nine times for the Lions in 27 matches during the 2011/12 campaign, with seven of these strikes coming in the league.

Sharing his thoughts on the Kane situation and penalties in general, Millwall attacker Bennett told London News Online: “I can’t remember the last time I took a penalty.

“But I remember doing one in the shootout when I was younger and the goal just becomes so small.

“I can’t imagine what he felt like – the weight of the country on his shoulders. It’s just one of those things. [Hugo] Lloris is his club goalie – he scored the first one. We probably could’ve scored a lot more goals in that game.

“He is the joint leading goalscorer for England, you can’t knock Harry Kane for what he has done in his career. He has been immense for club and country. You’ll get fans who are fickle but until you’re in that situation then you can’t comprehend what is happening.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Millwall players ever played for a Yorkshire based team? 1 of 25 OLIVER BURKE YES NO

“A couple of the [Millwall] lads went to watch it somewhere but I prefer to watch the game rather than be sociable about it. I want to watch every single minute. I went home and watched it by myself.

“The group chat was getting lively. A few of the lads didn’t want England to win, it got quite competitive in there. More disappointed with what the result was. It was a great watch – two of the best teams in the world going head to head.”

The verdict

So often you will hear ‘it is only 12 yards away, you should at least be hitting the target’ but in a game of that magnitude, and with other factors in play, it is a much more difficult task than at first glance.

Of course, you have to add in the fact that Kane plays in the same team as Hugo Lloris, meaning that the French goalkeeper was already in the England frontman’s head.

Kane has proven to be excellent from the spot for club and country over the years and has the mindset to return even stronger.

In a game where England are presented with a few opportunities to score, it was not meant to be and it was France who progressed.