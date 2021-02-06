‘I can’t cope with this’, ‘Deserves it’ – These Stoke City fans react as Michael O’Neill confirms transfer news

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed that club captain Ryan Shawcross is in talks with Inter Miami as he considers a move to the United States.

Michael O'Neill confirms MLS interest in Ryan Shawcross after 14 years at Stoke, 453 appearances and more than a decade as captain. https://t.co/yBVPBEJOU6 — Pete Smith (@PeteSmith1983) February 6, 2021

The centre-back is a legend at the Potters, having made over 450 appearances in 14 years, which included helping Stoke to the Premier League and establishing the club in the top-flight.

However, the past few years have been tough for the 33-year-old, with injuries halting his influence on the team.

And, with the likes of Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar emerging as exciting defensive talents, Shawcross may need to go elsewhere to get first-team football before he retires.

It had been reported earlier today that new Inter Miami boss Phil Neville wanted to bring the defender to MLS, and Stoke chief O’Neill explained that talks had taken place.

Whilst there’s no official announcement on the transfer, it appears close, and it’s understandably got Stoke fans talking.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Good luck to him doesn't owe us anything go have a good life geezer SCFC — Gaz Evans (@brinsford96) February 6, 2021

I can't cope with this 😔 — Simon Marson (@Simonmarson) February 6, 2021

He deserves it, one last big pay out, wouldn't begrudge him at all. Be a bit weird though, all our good Premiership players gone for good 🙁 — Steve H (@TrendingIdiot) February 6, 2021

If he goes he should go with all best wishes. What a player he was. Hope he returns as a coach in the future. Brilliant 14 year service. — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) February 6, 2021

He’s better still than Batth. Madness to let him go and keep Batth — bayernoatcake (@bayernoatcake2) February 6, 2021

Will be gutted to see him go, but he’s earned such a move Was there for his goal scoring debut at Ninian Park! What a journey he helped to take us on 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/l2QlAMtVsZ — Liam (@liam_scfc) February 6, 2021

Of all the players we’ve seen come and go, this is the hardest one to say goodbye to. Captain. Leader. Legend. ❤️🤍 https://t.co/1dfG5XD2oc — SpenceWright2406 (@Spence_Wright24) February 6, 2021