Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘I can’t cope with this’, ‘Deserves it’ – These Stoke City fans react as Michael O’Neill confirms transfer news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed that club captain Ryan Shawcross is in talks with Inter Miami as he considers a move to the United States.

The centre-back is a legend at the Potters, having made over 450 appearances in 14 years, which included helping Stoke to the Premier League and establishing the club in the top-flight.

However, the past few years have been tough for the 33-year-old, with injuries halting his influence on the team.

And, with the likes of Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar emerging as exciting defensive talents, Shawcross may need to go elsewhere to get first-team football before he retires.

It had been reported earlier today that new Inter Miami boss Phil Neville wanted to bring the defender to MLS, and Stoke chief O’Neill explained that talks had taken place.

Whilst there’s no official announcement on the transfer, it appears close, and it’s understandably got Stoke fans talking.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I can’t cope with this’, ‘Deserves it’ – These Stoke City fans react as Michael O’Neill confirms transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: