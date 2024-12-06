Derby County boss Paul Warne has admitted to being bemused by any talk of Leeds United manager Daniel Farke being under pressure.

The Rams will face one of their toughest tests of the season this weekend when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds.

They do have good memories of going there, specifically when the new Coventry City boss, Frank Lampard, was in charge and led them to a famous play-off semi-final victory in Yorkshire in 2019.

There's also been plenty of controversy surrounding this game in the past. The 'Spygate' scandal centred around Marcelo Bielsa sending one of his staff members to sneakily watch Derby train before a mid-season clash between the two in the same campaign that the play-off contest took place.

It's a different era now for both clubs. Following that 2018/19 campaign, Leeds continued their ascent up the English footballing pyramid, while County drifted towards relegation.

Now, after some years apart, they will meet again on Saturday.

Were it not for a disappointing end to the last campaign, Leeds and Derby still might not be in the same division, but the Whites' end-of-season falloff and another play-off failure kept them in the Championship for another season, while Warne's Rams secured automatic promotion from League One.

After missing out on promotion last term and with Leeds outside the top two following their recent defeat against Blackburn Rovers, Farne has come under pressure from parts of the fanbase.

Warne has issued a strong response, backing him as the best option for the Elland Road outfit.

"I can’t believe he’s under any pressure at all," said the Derby manager, via Adam Pope. "And if they did get rid of him I don’t know who they’d suggest to get in who could do it any better.

"I think they’re a great team. It’s the toughest place to go in the league."

2024/25 Championship table (home record) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 9 12 25 2 Watford 9 9 23 3 Leeds United 9 15 22 4 Blackburn Rovers 9 6 19 5 Sunderland 8 10 18 6 Burnley 8 10 18

This isn't the first time that Leeds have received such high praise from an opposition manager this season. The bosses of Sheffield United and Millwall, Chris Wilder and Neil Harris, both described Leeds as the best team that they had played against all season after their respective games against Farke's side.

Daniel Farke is under more pressure this season than he was last season

A return to the Premier League was a near essential for the Leeds hierarchy last term. They were likely going to be faced with financial problems regardless of the outcome, but staying in the Championship made them worse.

Losing Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville was a big blow to the club's chances of doing what they failed to last season, but the same level of expectations remains on Farke's shoulders.

Patience is starting to wear thin with some around Elland Road. They probably should have hit their target this season, and, if they miss out again last season, the German could be in big trouble.