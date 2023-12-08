Highlights Sunderland's decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray has been criticized, with pundit Don Goodman warning that the grass isn't always greener.

Don Goodman has given his verdict on Sunderland’s decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray ahead of their clash with West Brom.

Mowbray was in charge at the Stadium of Light for around 15 months before being dismissed on Monday night.

The 60-year-old’s final game in charge was a 1-1 draw away to Millwall, which was their third in a row without a win since the return to action after the November international break.

The Black Cats will now be searching for a new manager, with Mike Dodds set to be at the helm when Albion arrive this weekend at the Stadium of Light for their league meeting.

Carlos Corberan’s side will be hoping to extend the gap between the two teams, and further cement their place inside the play-off places.

Don Goodman predicts Sunderland v West Brom

Goodman has criticised the decision to part ways with Mowbray, warning Sunderland that the grass isn’t always greener.

The EFL pundit praised the work done by the veteran coach, and believes the team can still get a result against the Baggies despite his departure.

“I can't believe how stupid the sacking of Tony Mowbray is,” said Goodman.

“Sunderland have to be careful what they wish for.

“They've got so much talent that he's brought through.

“He did an incredible job.

“It's unfathomable that the club thinks he wasn't doing a great job.

“Look at what he's done with Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

“He's made every young player better with his coaching.

“This will be a tough game.

"Sunderland don't do draws but I have a feeling this will be one.

“I'm going to say 2-2.”

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

West Brom lead Sunderland by five points, with the Wearside outfit just three points adrift of the play-off places themselves.

The gap could open up to eight points if West Brom earn an away win at the Stadium of Light.

The Baggies won their last meeting away against Sunderland, a 2-1 victory last December, with goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike sealing all three points.

Dodds will be in charge on an interim basis while the Championship side searches for a successor to Mowbray.

Mowbray has left the club sitting ninth in the second division table, having won just two of his last nine games in charge of the team.

The two sides meet on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Sunderland need a result against West Brom

Defeat to Corberan’s side on Saturday would be a disaster for Sunderland, leaving them eight points adrift of the Midlands outfit.

Sunderland need to turn their form around in what is a huge week in their season, with Leeds United to follow on Tuesday evening.

Dodds has been thrown into the deep end as an interim manager having been handed a couple of very important fixtures.

It would be a real blow to their promotion hopes if Sunderland fail to get a result in either of their next two games.