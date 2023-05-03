Blackpool's two-year stay in the Championship is set to come to an end on Monday following their showdown with Norwich City.

The Tangerines were relegated from this division last Friday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of a Millwall side who are vying for a place in the play-offs.

Decisions will need to be made over the course of the coming weeks regarding the futures of current members of Blackpool's squad.

One of the individuals who is definitely set to leave Bloomfield Road is Charle Patino as his loan deal with the club expires at the end of May.

Patino has been utilised on a regular basis by Blackpool in this temporary spell.

As well as featuring on 33 occasions in the Championship, the midfielder has also represented the Seasiders in the FA Cup and the League Cup this season.

Patino has scored three goals for Blackpool in all competitions and has also provided four assists for his team-mates.

What is the latest regarding Charlie Patino's future at Arsenal?

According to The Athletic, Patino is expected to leave Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer.

It is understood that the 19-year-old has a desire to play regular first-team football, which is something that is unlikely to be on the cards at the Emirates Stadium.

Patino's current deal with the Gunners is set to run until 2025.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Charlie Patino?

Making reference to Patino, Palmer has admitted that he believes that Arsenal ought to consider trying to sanction another loan move for the midfielder instead of selling him this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Charlie Patino has been on loan at Blackpool, he's had a very good season, although it has been disappointing for Blackpool, and they have relegated.

"He's done very, very well.

"He's made it very, very clear that he doesn't want to go back to Arsenal and just be sitting there, making up the numbers.

"He does not want to go on a loan move, he's said that he wants to go and play football, and he wants to push through a permanent deal.

"So, I suppose it's a conversation he's going to have with Mikel Arteta, he's a very talented player, and he's not one I think the club will want to lose.

"But, if he's not guaranteed more game-time then I think the possibility is that he will be loaned out again.

"I cannot see that they will allow him to leave on a permanent contract in the summer."

Would a permanent exit from Arsenal be a good move for Patino?

When you consider that Arsenal will be able to turn to the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho for inspiration next season, it is hardly a surprise that Patino is seemingly keen on leaving the club as he will find it extremely difficult to force his way into the side next season.

By joining a team who are willing to offer assurances regarding game-time, the teenager could make considerable strides in terms of his development over the coming years.

Arsenal could potentially include a buy-back clause for Patino in a deal which will see him leave on a full-time basis if they believe that he could eventually make a difference for the club at the highest level.