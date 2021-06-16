‘I cannot believe my eyes’ – Many Hull City fans react to recent transfer development

Many Hull City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed midfielder Andy Cannon, after the player recently left Portsmouth.

The 25-year-old has signed a two year deal with the Tigers that includes the option to extend the agreement by a further year if the club chooses to activate it.

Cannon departs Portsmouth after making 79 appearances for the Sky Bet League One side and will now be looking to challenge himself at Championship level for the first time in his career, with all of his games to date coming in the bottom two divisions of the EFL.

An all action midfielder, the former Rochdale man will be looking to compete with the likes of Greg Docherty, George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood for a spot in the centre of the park.

Naturally the news of Cannon’s arrival prompted widespread reaction from the Hull City faithful on social media earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the news from supporters via Twitter.

A SIGNING I CANNOT BELIEVE MY EYES!!!!!! — Hull (C)ity KSA 🎗 (@KsaHull) June 16, 2021

Another cm, need a striker, I’m hoping for someone big — Harrison Hewitt (@harrisonh2104) June 16, 2021

Very solid signing 👌🏻 — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) June 16, 2021

Good signing – another one today 👀 — tiger boy12🎗️ (@tigerbo43346276) June 16, 2021

Not going to profess to knowing much about him, I’m sure I recall him rifling in a few long rangers last season, looking forward to seeing him in action, welcome to City Andy #hcafc https://t.co/0A7eH7DRDB — In Amber and Bla(C)k 🎗 (@inamberandblack) June 16, 2021