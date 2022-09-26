“I can walk out of this club tomorrow with my head held high” – Joey Barton makes admission about growing pressure at Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers pulled off their promotion in brilliant form last season as a 7-0 win on the final day of the season saw them go up automatically.

However, life in League One hasn’t got off to the best start for Joey Barton’s side who sit 21st in the table having lost six of their opening ten games so far.

A 1-0 loss against Accrington this weekend made it three losses in a row for the Gas with them also without a league win in seven games.

After Saturday’s result, there were boos from Rovers fans at full time.

However, Joey Barton is staying optimistic and blocking out any pressure as he told Bristol Live: “For me, it’s going to turn. It’s only a matter of time, but I’m not stupid. If we lose the next games and we’re not winning a game in 15 or 16 in all competitions, then of course pressure would naturally come on the job and I’m cool with that.

“I can walk out of this club tomorrow with my head held high, knowing we’ve made positive impact on the club in the time I’ve been here. At some point in the future, whether that’s 15 years or 15 minutes, that will happen when a manager will leave and somebody new will come in.

“But I don’t feel under pressure, weirdly, because myself and the owner and the fanbase and the players, we’ve been through this cycle before and I know I’ve got absolute support.

“I get the fans are frustrated. I actually thought they were shouting at the referee more than me, but I imagine there will be one or two voices trained on the manager because the tallest trees catch the most wind.

“I have to accept when they are carrying me on their shoulders around the pitch when we’ve won promotion that sometimes they throw sausage rolls at you when you don’t win games of footy. It’s tough being a manager and you have to accept the responsibility for the team when it’s going well and also when it’s not going well.”

If you love Bristol Rovers, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Gas moments

1 of 28 In their 2021/22 final day 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe United, who started in goal? Anssi Jaakkola Jed Ward James Belshaw Glenn Morris

The Verdict:

You can understand Barton’s point of view from one aspect given that he has turned things round at Bristol Rovers before, and therefore some time could be beneficial to him.

However, you would also expect the manager to be feeling some pressure when his side are in such bad form and he does run the risk of sounding a bit comfortable if he expects the support from those around him.

If he turns it round, you expect that all will be forgotten as fans want to see their team achieve. However, if the bad form continues, Barton’s job will have to come under pressure soon.