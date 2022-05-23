“I can understand why…” – Swansea City fan pundit reacts as experienced player departs

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City released their retained list last week, with the club simultaneously announcing the departure of a few first team players.

One of those players announced to soon be departing was goalkeeper Ben Hamer, who will be released when his contract expires at the end of June.

Hamer made 21 Championship appearances for Swansea in 2021/22, keeping nine clean sheets in those matches.

The 34-year-old, though, lost his number one starting role to Andy Fisher, who was signed by Russell Martin in January from his former club MK Dons.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar for his thoughts on the club letting go of Hamer this summer and whether or not it was the right decision.

“Yeah I think we’re right to let him go,” James told FLW.

“With the signing of Andy Fisher from MK Dons in January and him pretty much going straight into the starting eleven, I think that pretty much gives you an idea that he’s gonna be our number one for the next season as well,”

“And, with Ben Hamer and his age, I just think, why would you want to stay if a younger goalkeeper is ahead of you, you don’t want to be on the bench, you want to get some playing time in.”

James continued: “It’s not like Ben Hamer is typically a bad keeper, I actually think in terms of shot stopping and commanding his box, I think he’s actually better than Fisher.”

“I just think it’s how Russell Martin wants to play and he knows that Fisher is slightly better with his distribution than Ben Hamer and that’s the reason that Ben Hamer was dropped to the bench.

“So yeah, I can understand why he was released. I don’t have a problem with it, you know, it gets him off the wage bill as well so, you know, the finances can be steadied up a little bit.”

The Verdict

It was clear that Ben Hamer’s time as Swansea City’s number one was up as long as Russell Martin was at the club so this release makes sense.

As our fan pundit points out, Swansea like to play out from the back in their play, and Hamer wasn’t deemed up to this which is perhaps why Fisher was brought in from MK Dons in the first place.

Martin had previously worked with Fisher in Milton Keynes so it was always likely that eventually he would take over the number one position having been specifically signed by Martin.

Hamer is still a good keeper, but another year sat on Swansea City’s bench made little sense for either the club or Hamer himself.