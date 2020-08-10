‘I can understand their thinking’ – Ipswich Town plot move for attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are considering making a move for experienced striker Danny Graham on a free transfer, as per EADT.

The 34-year-old is now a free agent after being released from Blackburn Rovers in the summer, with Town alongside Sunderland in the running to sign the player.

Graham has an impressive record at his former club Rovers, having notched 50 goals in 174 games for the Championship side.

So, do Ipswich Town need Graham? Would he be a wise addition for Paul Lambert’s side?

George Dagless

He could be.

He was still putting in decent performances in the Championship before leaving Blackburn and I think in League One we’d see him still scoring the goals and doing damage.

Ipswich could need a striker with both Kayden Jackson and James Norwood attracting interest already this summer and Graham would cost little with him available on a free.

He’s a player that could really help Ipswich so I think it’s certainly worth a look.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

With Kayden Jackson and James Norwood both being linked with moves away from Portman Road ahead of the new season, it seems likely that the Tractor Boys will have to target a new striker in the summer.

Graham has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers in the past, and could be the ideal forward to fire Ipswich back into the second-tier this term.

Ipswich face a tough battle to sign him though, with Graham’s former club Sunderland also being interested in signing him, so they’ll need to offer him regular game time in a bid to win the race to land his signature.

Ned Holmes

This could be a really smart move for Ipswich as they look to mount another promotion push in the 2020/21 campaign.

They already have James Norwood at the club but Kayden Jackson continues to be linked with a move away, so it makes sense for them to look to bolster their options.

In Graham, they would be bringing in a proven forward and someone that has scored more than 130 goals in his EFL career.

The 34-year-old’s goal tally may have dropped last season but so did his minutes and if Ipswich manage him effectively he could be very useful.

Obviously, this isn’t a move that solves an issue long-term but it should be effective as a stop-gap, particularly with the Tractor boys eyeing promotion.