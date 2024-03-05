This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May has enjoyed an excellent first season at the club.

May joined the Addicks from Cheltenham Town in the summer, and he has made a big impact at The Valley, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 40 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

It has been an incredibly disappointing campaign for Charlton, but May's goals have helped the club remain clear of the relegation zone.

However, May has found his game time slightly more limited since the arrival of Nathan Jones in early February, starting on the bench for two of the Welshman's five games in charge.

After May was used as a late substitute in the 3-3 draw at Bolton Wanderers last month, Jones explained his decision to bench the 30-year-old.

"I always like to have four strikers," Jones told the South London Press.

"We didn’t drop Alfie May today. What we did was try to find a way so that when the game opens up – he hasn’t scored in a certain amount of time – so same as we did with Freddie [Ladapo, who scored from off the bench against Lincoln in midweek], sometimes you have to really toil at the start and then chances come late on when the main strikers are tired.

"We thought bring him on at 60, the game will open up and he’ll get chances. But Dan [Kanu] was in such good form that we just brought on Chuks [Aneke] on. It not terms of dropping people, it’s a fact of using four strikers to win a game and that’s what we’ll do."

The Addicks currently sit 18th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their huge game at Cheltenham on Tuesday night.

Charlton Athletic fan pundit on Alfie May situation

FLW's Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming says that he can understand Jones' decision to bench May, and he is not concerned about any potential issue between the pair.

"I don't think there's anything to be concerned about," Ben said.

"Nathan Jones spoke a couple of weeks ago when he first benched Alfie that we've now got four fit strikers with Daniel Kanu coming back from loan, Chuks Aneke coming back from injury and Freddie Ladapo coming in.

"Miles Leaburn also might make a return before the end of the season.

"Alfie May has started a lot of our games this year and he went through a bit of a patch where he wasn't scoring, so bringing him off the bench against more tired legs can allow him to have an impact on the game.

"I still think he's our best striker at the club, but it's about giving him a rest on the bench for a few games and giving teams different things to look at, Kanu has been great since he's come in.

"I don't think it's anything to be concerned about, I can understand it.

"You still want Alfie May starting a lot more games than not, but he's had an impact off the bench, he had an impact against Derby scoring that penalty.

"Kanu and Ladapo have impressed to the point where it's creating competition for places, and that's not necessarily something that Alfie has had all season, so hopefully it can drive him on to do even better than he did in the first half of the season.

"We're going to need his goals and his impact in the final few games of the season to try and keep us up, so I understand where Jones is coming from and hopefully it pays dividends."

Nathan Jones should be trusted with Alfie May call

It is understandable why some have been surprised to see May on the bench at times in recent weeks, but Jones should be trusted by Charlton supporters.

May's only goal in his last 10 appearances came from the penalty spot against Derby County, and having started the majority of the Addicks' games in the first half of the season, a rest could be beneficial to help him rediscover his form.

The likes of Daniel Kanu and Freddie Ladapo have impressed in recent weeks, and with Chuks Aneke returning from injury and Miles Leaburn expected to be back before the end of the season, there is strong competition for places in the forward areas.

Jones has made a good start to life as Charlton manager with a win and four draws from his first six games, and he will need all of his strikers to perform if the Addicks are to avoid relegation.