‘I can think of some other words’ – Plenty of QPR fans aim digs at Leeds United following EFL tweet

The EFL has posted an article about Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ EFL journey and described him as a “leader on the pitch, and a role model off it”, which has drawn an interesting response from QPR fans.

The 24-year-old has been an integral player for Leeds again this season, featuring 34 times and helping them to climb to the top of the Championship.

It looks as though Phillips is well on his way to ensuring that his hometown club return to the Premier League following a 16-year absence, though the Whites’ promotion push has been put on hold for the time being due to the fixture delay.

The EFL posted an article on the midfielder’s EFL journey yesterday, though their description of him as a “leader on the pitch, and a role model off it” appears to have riled up some QPR supporters.

Three of the six games Phillips has missed this season were due to a suspension that he served after he was shown a red card for nasty challenge on R’s midfielder Geoff Cameron.

Think you know Leeds? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Which Leeds star was born on the 13th of June 1990? Luke Ayling Mateusz Klich Liam Cooper Stuart Dallas

QPR won that game 1-0 but it seems that the bad tackle has not been forgotten by fans of the west London club, some of whom took to Twitter to aim digs at Leeds following the EFL’s post.

Read their reaction here:

Eze had him in his pocket tho that's only time I can remember — Scott (@Scott25229100) March 29, 2020

Why does he hate Geoff Cameron? — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) March 29, 2020

QPR away remember that, A role model? I don’t think so. I can think of some other words though. — Philip Cross (@PhilipR_Cross93) March 29, 2020

QPR away? — DC (@DazzaCumber) March 29, 2020

1-0 — Charlie VDB (@charlievdb1) March 29, 2020

He has history ! — Big Al (@BigAlSuperhoop) March 29, 2020