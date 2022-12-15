“I can see why teams are interested” – Sheffield United fan pundit reacts as Blades star is eyed by Chelsea and Liverpool

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United got back underway in the Championship last weekend as they beat Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 1-0.

The three points for the Blades has seen them remain firmly behind leaders Burnley, while extending their lead over third place Blackburn Rovers to five points.

It was a rocky start to the season, with the Blades finding their form very inconsistent week to week, but in recent months Paul Heckingbottom has got his side playing some good football and picking up results in a consistent manner.

One player who has been an important part of Heckingbottom’s team so far this campaign has been Sander Berge.

The midfielder has played 13 times so far in the Championship, registering three goals and three assists, but has been out for a while with an injury, with his return only coming in the weekend win over the Terriers.

As Berge made his return to the pitch, it has emerged this week that the midfielder has not been pushing to leave Bramall Lane, with Yorkshire Live reporting that the midfielder is “relaxed” about his future but the Premier League would be his preferred destination should he leave the Blades.

While it has also emerged that French outlet Jeunes Footeux have reported this week that Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Berge in January.

Here at FLW, we have asked Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse about the recent rumours that have emerged and whether or not he thinks anyone will hit the £35 million release clause.

He told FLW: “I can see why teams are interested in him. He does have the ability to play at the top level, but I think what we do have in terms of a big club looking at bringing him in are his injury problems.

“He’s not played a lot of football this season, and he did look off the pace when he came on at the weekend. So I think that could put off potential buyers, and again, with Sander, if we can get him on top form, he’d be a huge boost to our promotion chances.

“So I hope that both the club and the player can see that, and both parties don’t want him to leave the club.”

Quiz: Think you know everything about Sheffield United? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 1) What is the club's nickname? The Blades The Hoops The Millers The Hornets

The Verdict

Berge has been linked with several top teams from across Europe since he arrived at Bramall Lane.

The midfielder has enormous quality and is probably too good for Championship level, but as Owain mentions, his injury record hasn’t been the best, and this is something that could potentially put off any suitors.

If Berger can get match fit, stay injury-free, and remain at the Blades until the end of the season, he could have a huge impact on what Sheffield United achieve this season.

Having the £35 million release clause means the Blades know that there is a chance he does depart the club during any transfer window, but considering his injury record, many Blades fans like Owain will be hoping that has put teams like Chelsea and Liverpool off.