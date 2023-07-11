This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It looks as though it could be the end for Jordan Rhodes at Huddersfield Town.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the experienced forward is being shown the door at the John Smith's Stadium, with boss Neil Warnock deciding not to take him on the club's pre-season trip to the South West.

Rhodes featured very little under Warnock last season as the club survived the drop, but Nixon claims that his exit is now more likely.

The 33-year-old has one-year remaining on his contract with the Terriers, though, so this one isn't entirely straightforward.

Should Huddersfield Town sell Jordan Rhodes?

With the above news in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on the 33-year-old being axed from the Terriers squad at present.

Ben Wignall

Rhodes has obviously never hit the heights of his first stint at Huddersfield and then when he moved on to Blackburn Rovers, but he's still managed to score a few goals here and there over the years.

If Neil Warnock doesn't want him though then there's no point in sitting around for 12 months and waiting for his contract to expire as there's plenty of League One clubs and perhaps a couple of Championship sides that would give Rhodes a chance.

Currently, the Terriers have Danny Ward, Josh Koroma and Tyreece Simpson, and with Ward in their attacking unit, there's no real need for two veteran strikers in their group.

So, considering he hasn't been the most prolific in recent years, I can see why Rhodes is being allowed to move on, but I could see him turning up at a top League One side on loan this summer and rediscovering his scoring touch at the age of 33.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Having featured very little under Warnock last season, Jordan Rhodes must have seen this one coming.

That said, the fact he has a year left on his contract clearly complicates things.

I can't see many willing to pay a transfer fee for the 33-year-old, so a loan deal may be best.

Having played 211 times for the Terriers across his spells at the club, scoring 96 goals and registering 17 assists, Rhodes has certainly been a great player for the Terriers over the years.

It would certainly be a shame for the two to part ways, especially with Rhodes so close to a century of goals for the club, but in football, these things happen.

If Warnock doesn't fancy him, Rhodes may as well go elsewhere and make the most of what he has left in his career, as opposed to sitting on a bench, or, even worse, at home, on a matchday.

Alfie Burns

Rhodes proved himself to be very useful in the 2021/22 season under Carlos Corberan and started last year well under Danny Schofield. However, his impact on Huddersfield faded to the point where Neil Warnock wasn't even selecting him for his 18-man squad at points towards the end of last season.

Warnock's go-to man is Danny Ward and he's been retained for the upcoming season. The 74-year-old also appeared to have a bit of a soft-spot for Tyreece Simpson as well, whilst he's got a couple of signings at the sharp end of the pitch on his radar already.

Combining all that with Rhodes' fall down the shirt number pecking order (from No.9 to No.19), it indicates that his future lies away from Huddersfield.

There's a case to argue that a seasoned striker like Rhodes, who has so much support at Huddersfield, would be useful to have around. However, it's pointless doing so if Warnock simply doesn't fancy him and wants somebody else in.

After convincing Warnock to stay, they have to back him with what he wants in terms of transfers. It's quite clear he wants new blood to go with Ward, Simpson and Josh Koroma, with Rhodes' exit paving the way for that to happen.

It shouldn't be a surprise.