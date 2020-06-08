‘I can see various pros and cons’ – Leeds rivalling Man Utd and Liverpool to striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Peterborough United youngster Ricky-Jade Jones according to The Express.

The 17-year-old has broken into the Posh first-team this season, as they target a top-six finish in League One this term under the management of Darren Ferguson.

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Peterborough United, and it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Sky Sports News claim that Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in landing Jones’ signature in the summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race for the striker.

A move to Leeds United could be a tempting proposition for Jones as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sat top of the Championship, and well in contention to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the Argentine’s guidance.

But would Jones be a good addition to the Leeds United team ahead of potential life in the Premier League next season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

Over the last four or five years, Leeds have had great success in picking up talent from around the EFL and developing them into potential first-team players.

Jordan Stevens and Leif Davis are prime examples of that and given Marcelo Bielsa’s faith in the youth set-up, you can see why Jones might be open to linking up with the Yorkshire club.

Of course, he will realise if Leeds are promoted his first-team chances become slimmer, but he will also recognise he’s a signing for the future and the Thorp Arch structure could be excellent for his development.

There’s plenty to consider for the player and the 17-year-old will need to make sure he weighs everything up before deciding on his future.

George Harbey:

This is a really tricky one as I can see various pros and cons to Jones leaving Peterborough and joining a massive club like Leeds United this summer.

There is no denying that Jones is a huge talent with massive potential and a massive future ahead of him, and Posh deserve credit for developing another young, exciting attacker who looks to be a real talent, having already scored a decent amount of goals in very few appearances for the club.

Leeds United are a massive club who will more than likely be playing in the Premier League next season, and the Whites have so many talented youngsters coming through the ranks. Some have even be given a chance to shine in the first-team, so playing under a manager like Marcelo Bielsa would obviously be a massive pull for Jones.

But personally, I think that he should stay at Peterborough. They aren’t going to be able to keep hold of Ivan Toney forever, and knowing the club and the manager, it won’t be too long before Jones is playing regularly for Posh.

He’d be a top signing for Leeds, though, and could be an excellent long-term replacement for Patrick Bamford as his movement and pace on and off the ball is hugely impressive, and he also clearly has an eye for goal.

Can you score full marks on this higher or lower Leeds United quiz?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

Sam Rourke

He’d be a cracking long-term addition.

Jones looks a phenomenal talent given his age, and you feel he has all the attributes to cut it at the top level once he develops and matures as a footballer.

A relentless attitude to harry and hassle defenders, combined with rapid acceleration and an eye for goal, the striker has certainly raised eyebrows during his several appearances for the Posh this season, so it’s no surprise to see growing interest in him.

We have seen how Bielsa can get the best out of certain players, and you feel under the tutelage of him, Jones can improve and get even better as a player.

Of course, if Leeds get promoted, Jones is a player that will not come in and contend a starting spot in the first eleven straight off the bat – patience will be needed from both parties.