“I can see us letting him go” – Fan pundit reacts as European club make Sheffield Utd transfer offer

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe could be heading for pastures new this summer.

According to Football Insider, Greek giants Olympiacos have submitted a bid for the 25-year-old.

Lowe spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, who, coincidentally, are owned by the same person that owns the Greek club Evangelos Marinakis.

The full-back’s Championship campaign was disrupted heavily by injuries last term, but when fit, he did put in some good performances at the City Ground.

With that in mind, we spoke to FLW‘s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse to get his thoughts on Lowe potentially departing Bramall Lane this summer.

“Yeah I can see Lowe leaving in this window.” Owain told FLW.

“He’s behind both Rhys Norrington-Davies and Enda Stephens and if a decent offer comes in for him I can see us letting him go. I’m a bit undecided on the move, though.

“In one way, I’m happy we’re getting money back for a player that hasn’t really featured.

“Then on the other hand, I’d be disappointed that he would have left us without fulfilling his potential and putting in the kind of performances he showed for Forest last season, for us.”

The Verdict

I think this is a deal that could be worth doing for Sheffield United this summer.

Things just haven’t quite worked out for Lowe at Bramall Lane and if they can get a good fee, I’d let him go.

As our fan pundit states, there are two players ahead of him in the pecking order and as such, there is no need to keep him around.

Not only that, but even despite some impressive performances for Forest, he spent half of the season on the side-lines.

Considering all of the above, Sheffield United will surely seriously consider any reasonable offer made for the 25-year-old this summer.