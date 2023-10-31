Highlights Sunderland's Jack Clarke has been a key player this season, contributing 9 goals and 1 assist.

The club turned down a £10 million bid for Clarke in the summer, but manager Tony Mowbray has hinted at a potential exit in January.

Despite the potential departure, Sunderland could sign Amad Diallo and invest the money in other areas of the squad to maintain their promotion hopes.

Jack Clarke has been the key figure for Sunderland so far this Championship season.

The forward has contributed nine goals and one assist to Tony Mowbray’s side as they sit seventh in the table.

The Black Cats will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year, having finished sixth in their first season back in the division last term.

Sunderland turned down a bid in excess of £10 million for the 22-year-old in the summer, hoping to hold onto Clarke in order to boost their promotion chances.

However, the Wearside outfit’s manager has opened the door for a potential exit in January.

“He is a wonderful talent,” said Mowbray, via the Mirror.

“We had bids for him and we will have to see what the club’s thought patterns are in January.

"How many can he get this season? If we can play really positive like we are now and have attacking moments, then Jack is devastating.

How much is Jack Clarke worth?

Carlton Palmer believes that Clarke is now worth almost double the £10 million Sunderand turned down in the summer.

He has praised the winger’s performances so far this season, but believes there is a way for Sunderland to compete for promotion even if he leaves the Stadium of Light in January.

“Tony Mowbray has left the door open to a potential Jack Clarke exit in January,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Some people are questioning that should Sunderland let Jack go, that would end Sunderland’s promotion hopes.

“Sunderland turned down £10 million from Burnley in the summer.

“Given his great start to the season, Sunderland would be looking for almost double that.

“I can see Tony’s thinking though.

“While Tony and Sunderland would want to see Jack leave, Amad Diallo has returned to full training at Manchester United.

“They could bring him back on loan for the rest of the season and invest the money in other areas of the squad, to push them on to secure a second season play-off spot at the very least.”

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Sunderland are currently seventh in the Championship table following a 3-1 win over Norwich City last weekend.

Clarke sealed all three points with an 80th minute penalty, adding to his impressive goal tally to start the campaign.

Goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil also helped secure all three points for the Black Cats.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face Swansea City on 4 November.

Should Sunderland sell Jack Clarke in January?

If a deal to sign Amad Diallo can be secured in January, then perhaps he could replace Clarke’s goals in the side.

However, there are no guarantees that he will be available to sign as he now comes back to full fitness.

It would be a risky move, which is why it should take an offer worth up to £20 million to convince Sunderland to sell.

Either way, the decision not to cash in last summer is proving the smart one as Clarke’s value has only risen due to his performances in the time since Burnley’s offer.