‘I can see this move working out’ – Rotherham United plot midfielder transfer deal: The verdict

Rotherham United are in a transfer tussle with Huddersfield Town for the signature of 32-year-old winger Anthony Pilkington on a free transfer, as per Football Insider.

The experienced midfielder is searching for a new club following his release from Wigan Athletic upon the expiration of his contract, and the aforementioned two EFL sides are keen on making a move.

So, from Rotherham’s perspective, do you think Pilkington would be a good addition on a free? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW have their say….

Alfie Burns

I can see this move working out. Pilkington is far more suited to a move to somewhere like Rotherham than Huddersfield.

Paul Warne has a completely different project to the one at Huddersfield and you can see clearly how Pilkington would fit into the plans at Rotherham.

It’s very much about staying in the Championship this season and signing experienced players is going to be essential this summer.

Someone like Pilkington has been around the block and knows the required level to compete in the Championship.

He’d be a shrewd addition, particularly on a free transfer. This feels like it would be a good move for all parties.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be the ideal destination for him.

Pilkington didn’t feature as much as he would have liked to with WIgan Athletic last season due to a number of injury problems.

Therefore, I find it hard to believe that Huddersfield will be able to offer him regular minutes, whereas Rotherham would be able to do just that.

The Millers need players with Championship experience, and Pilkington certainly matches that description.

If Paul Warne doesn’t add experience to his squad, then I really do fear for their survival chances in the second-tier this term.

Signing Pilkington would definitely be a step in the right direction for Rotherham United though.

George Dagless

It’s worth a look.

He’s a player who has good quality and will want to show he has still got it at this level.

Whether he plays week in, week out remains to be seen but I don’t think you can really knock Rotherham weighing this one up given the low cost it is going to be to get this one done, they just need to sort out wages.

He’s done it before at this level and will add to the Millers’ side as they look to avoid an immediate return to League One.