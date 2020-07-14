‘I can see them cracking’ – Pressure on West Brom as Fulham clash looms: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion play host to Fulham in the 5pm kick-off today at the Hawthorns, in a match that could go a long way in dictating how the automatic promotion spots play out in the Championship this season.

The Baggies currently sit in second spot with 81 points, only three points ahead of third placed Brentford, so they will be keen to secure three points this evening to cement their top two credentials.

But who will win this one?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Alfie Burns

There are huge amounts of pressure on West Brom, which I think will impact their performance tonight at The Hawthorns.

It’s a tough game and on the back of dropping points against Blackburn at the weekend, West Brom really need to come up with something against a Fulham side really finding some form.

I’m expecting to see Parker’s side playing with a lot of freedom and they will relish the underdog tag they are carrying into the fixture.

The pressure is all on the home side and I can see them cracking, dropping points in the process, which obviously opens the door for Brentford tomorrow.

George Harbey

I can see this being a really tough game for West Brom.

I think a few people would expect Fulham to take their foot off the gas somewhat, having already secured their place in the top-six following their win over Cardiff on Friday, but they still have a slight chance of making the top-two, so why not properly go for it having secured a play-off finish?

With Aleksandar Mitrovic available, Fulham have one of the biggest goal threats in the division, and this is something West Brom will have to look out for tonight, and they have players like Anthony Knockaert and Josh Onomah who can also cause real damage.

The pressure really is on Albion to perform and pick up all three points tonight, as Brentford are waiting in the wings and will be looking to pick up yet another win this week, so it all comes down to digging deep and the experienced characters stepping up to the plate.

I think it’ll be a tight game, though, and I’d even go for a 1-1 draw.

Jacob Potter

I think West Brom will win this one, but it won’t be easy.

The likes of Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert will be a threat to the Baggies defence on the night, but West Brom know that they simply have to win this game.

Fulham haven’t exactly been in great form against the ‘big teams’ in the Championship this season on their travels, and West Brom are going to be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

I can see the Baggies edging this one, as they look to finish in the top-two in the second tier this term, with Brentford on their tail in the race for promotion.

If Slaven Bilic’s side drop more points in the final three matches of this year’s campaign, then I think the Bees will replace them in the automatic promotion places.