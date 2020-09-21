‘I can see the thought process here’ – QPR weigh up transfer move for London-born EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are weighing up a move for Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guiness-Walker, as per TEAMtalk.

The defender is being courted by several Championship sides with Brentford and Middlesbrough also keeping tabs on the talented player.

The London-born attacking wing-back has become a key element in Glyn Hodges’ side, making 27 appearances for the Dons last season.

Jacob Potter

Competition for places never hurt anyone.

Guinness-Walker is a player that has impressed me whilst with AFC Wimbledon, and I think he’s capable of playing at a higher level than League One in the future.

I’m not convinced he’ll get regular game time with QPR straight away though, as Mark Warburton already has better options available to him.

But he’s still got age on his side, and could prove to be an excellent signing for the future, providing he can learn from experienced players in the team.

I like the sound of this, and it could prove to be a shrewd signing by the Hoops if they get this deal over the line.

George Dagless

I can see the thought process here.

QPR have good young players at the club and Mark Warburton is good at bringing them along.

He wouldn’t cost much which is obviously good for the Hoops and he could get regular minutes given the situation at the R’s down that side right now.

Lee Wallace offers experience but perhaps can’t play every game and Ryan Manning’s future is far from certain right now.

I can absolutely see the logic here.

Ned Holmes

After Lee Wallace’s display against Coventry City on Friday, you’d imagine that this sort of news will be music to the ears of QPR fans.

Ryan Manning’s future remains unclear but should he leave then a replacement will certainly be needed.

Guinness-Walker looks an exciting prospect and a player that is both solid defensively and a handful going forward.

In that sense, he fits the bill for what you’d look for in a young full-back and it would be on-brand with the other signings made by the R’s this summer.

The interest from other Championship clubs indicates how highly he’s rated at this level and if they can win the race, it would seem a great move.