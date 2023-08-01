This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have signed former Bordeaux striker Josh Maja.

The Baggies reportedly fought off competition from Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday to land Maja's signature, with the 24-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at The Hawthorns.

Who is Josh Maja?

Maja came through the academy at Sunderland, establishing himself in the first-team during the 2017-18 season, in which the Black Cats were relegated from the second tier.

However, Maja thrived in League One the following season, scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances before completing a £3.5 million move to Bordeaux in January 2019.

The striker initially struggled for game time following his switch to France and he joined Fulham on loan February 2021, scoring three goals in 15 appearances for the Cottagers, but he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Premier League.

He returned to England on a temporary basis again last January, this time with Stoke City, but it was an underwhelming spell with the Potters as he scored just twice in 17 games.

Maja found his form last season, scoring 17 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions as Bordeaux narrowly missed out on promotion from Ligue 2.

Will Josh Maja be a good signing for West Brom?

FLW's West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith does not believe that Maja is a panic signing for Albion, but admits that he has doubts about the move.

"It's an interesting one because I wouldn't say he's a panic, but I wouldn't say that everyone is totally convinced either," Matt said.

"I can see the logic in signing him on a free transfer, put it that way.

"I presume he's coming in as a third choice striker and with Dike injured and only Thomas-Asante available, he'll get game time.

"He's got respectable goalscoring records at Sunderland and Bordeaux and while it's not Premier League or even Championship level arguably, he can score goals.

"He's only 24 and he definitely has a point to prove after leaving Sunderland under a cloud.

"He's had a few loan spells, he didn't do too well with Stoke, but he scored three Premier League goals with Fulham.

"So I definitely see the logic in terms of that he can score goals, he's young, got a point to prove and he's on a free transfer, which is the main thing for Albion.

"I can't imagine he's the most expensive of signings either, so I can see why we'd gamble on him, but I wouldn't say myself or Albion fans are totally convinced yet."

What next for West Brom?

Maja's arrival certainly strengthens the Baggies' attacking options ahead of the opening day game against Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

With Daryl Dike sidelined through injury and Karlan Grant departing for Cardiff City on loan, Albion were light on numbers in the forward areas, but Maja will add quality and could prove to be a shrewd addition on a free transfer.

It is a gamble given his poor track record in the Championship, but there is no doubt he is a player with a lot of potential and he will be a huge asset if he can replicate the form he showed for Bordeaux last season.

The Baggies are restricted in what they can do in the market this summer given the club's financial situation, but they have made two good additions in Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento and head coach Carlos Corberan will be hoping there will be more to come before the closure of the transfer window.