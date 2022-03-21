“I can see the logic in this one” – Bristol City eyeing up transfer move for 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are eyeing up Forest Green Rovers right-back Kane Wilson, according to Bristol World.

Wilson, 22, has appeared 35 times for the League Two leaders this season, scoring three goals and assisting 14 times from his right-wing-back position.

Putting up these impressive numbers, along with the fact his contract expires with Forest Green this summer according to Bristol World, has seen Wilson attract interest from clubs in League One and the Championship.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their verdict on whether or not Wilson would be a good signing for Bristol City this summer.

Marcus Ally

Kane Wilson would be an excellent pick-up for Bristol City in the summer, and the majority of Championship sides at that.

The 22-year-old has been arguably the most exciting player in League Two this season and the Robins certainly need a new right full back.

Wilson is far more suited to playing as a wing back, and therefore Nigel Pearson could have to adjust his tactics to get the most out of Wilson, but he would certainly represent smart business if they were to bring him in.

The Robins have been slipping for a few years now and will be in danger of relegation to League One if they do not have a positive summer window, Wilson would improve their attacking options and help the balance of the side at right wing back.

George Dagless

I can see the logic in this one.

Kane Wilson is a top young talent and it is quite clear that he is destined for a higher level than Sky Bet League Two.

Of course, FGR are hoping to achieve a higher platform themselves by the end of the season and that may help them in their bid to keep Wilson, though it will be tough if Bristol City make a firm offer.

The Robins have got some very good young players and I think it makes sense for them to start putting a side together around a youthful core, with them then having time to work together and really start producing results.

Wilson would naturally add to that environment and he’d also be hungry to prove himself so I think it could be a move that would work out.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Bristol City will need to strengthen their squad this summer in order to have the best chance of moving forward as a club, a move for Kane Wilson may turn out to be a clever bit of business.

The right-back has excelled in League Two this season for Forest Green as he has helped his side climb to the top of the standings by providing 14 assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.36 at this level, he may be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

Wilson’s arrival at Ashton Gate could force the likes of George Tanner and Zak Vyner to step up their performances levels next season which could have a positive impact on the Robins’ fortunes in the second-tier.