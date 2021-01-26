‘I can see the logic behind this one’ – Tottenham linked with buy-to-loan deal for Norwich City star: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict ‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Max Aarons is a player with a massive future ahead of him.

The Norwich City full-back has been a first team regular for Daniel Farke’s side this term and will be a big part of their push to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Reportedly a long-term transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson discussed the prospect of a deal buy-to-loan deal that would see the 21-year-old loaned back to the Canaries, but would that be a good deal?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey

I can see the logic behind this one.

When you look at what Spurs already have, Matt Doherty hasn’t really impressed greatly since joining, and Serge Aurier is a good player.

Aarons, though, is one of the best up and coming right-backs in England, and in the Premier League last season, he didn’t put a foot wrong really.

He’s got bags of potential, and I think any top-six Premier League side should be looking at him going forward.

He has everything you want in a right-back. He’s good at going forward and going backward too, so he’d be a top signing for Spurs.

Pukki? Cantwell? – Can you name which Norwich City player scored each of these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 1st goal v Huddersfield - Away Adam Idah Teemu Pukki Kieran Dowell Onel Hernandez

Sam Rourke

He’s more than ready.

Aarons is a serious talent and has excelled in the last few seasons at Norwich City, and in my eyes, he’s outgrown the club and should be playing in the top-flight.

You don’t garner interest from Barcelona if you haven’t got something about you, so Spurs’ interest is no real shock to me.

At just 21, Aarons has proven he can cut it in the top-flight with him able to operate effectively both in an attacking sense and a defensive sense.

He’s quick, has excellent decision making and often is a catalyst for Canaries attacks, and I could see him fitting into life at Spurs seamlessly.

He has so much time to grow and develop as a player, and with the likes of Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty in their late twenties, there will come a time when fresh blood is needed, and Aarons is an ideal solution.

Chris Thorpe

A very good signing – he is by far one of the best players at EFL level right now and certainly deserves to be playing much higher.

I think he’s definitely ready, after all, he has already experienced the Premier League with the Canaries last season.

Spurs would be signing a player who is likely to go on and become England’s first choice right back in years to come.

He would provide a great alternative to the likes of Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier and for that reason Jose Mourinho should be keeping Aarons in mind as one for the future.