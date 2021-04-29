‘I can see the logic behind this one’ – QPR in the hunt for Championship attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are facing a hugely important summer transfer window where they will get the chance to make the right signings to build on a strong second half of the campaign.

Mark Warburton’s side are already starting to be linked with a couple of players, and they are believed by the Sheffield Star to be one of the sides that are interested in making a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass. That comes with the attacker having worked with the QPR boss before during his time in charge at Rangers.

The Sheffield Star’s report also added that the Owls could be having to cash in on the attacker due to him entering the final year of his existing deal next term. That has seen him also attract the attentions of both Premier League strugglers Fulham and West Bron who could both also make a move for Windass this summer.

The Rs then are set to face a potential fight to try and bring Windass into the club this summer. Warburton will hope that he can convince his former player to reunite with him if he can get the backing of QPR’s board to pursue a move for the attacker.

With QPR interested in Windass, we asked out FLW writers whether they felt it would be a good signing and whether they believe the attacker would move to the Rs…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for Queens Park Rangers if they can pull it off.

Josh Windass is a quality player at Championship level and frankly, he’s too good to be playing in League One.

That’s why it’s no surprise to see so many clubs interested in a move.

QPR will be looking for attacking reinforcements this summer and Windass would certainly add quality and versatility to Mark Warburton’s side.

If they can beat their rivals to his signing then I’ve no doubt that he would be a success.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

It remains to be seen as to whether QPR will sign Charlie Austin on a permanent basis, so therefore it’s good to see the club looking at alternatives to the West Brom forward.

Windass has really impressed me this season with Sheffield Wednesday, and has been one of the few players to come away with any credit to their name, in what has been a forgetful league campaign in the Championship this term.

He’s shown that he can score goals at this level, having scored ten goals in the second-tier so far, so I think he’d be an excellent addition to the QPR team.

The Hoops will be hoping that they can fend off competition to land his signature, for what could be a cheap price if Sheffield Wednesday are to be relegated this season.

George Harbey

I can see the logic behind this one.

QPR have a plethora of exciting attacking midfielders at the club, and Windass would add even more strength to that area of the pitch.

He’s scored 10 goals and chipped in with six assists for a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side this season, and he could be a key signing behind the striker.

He wouldn’t be too pricey and fits into the R’s philosophy of working under a tight budget under Mark Warburton.

He’s still at a good age will have plenty more to prove if Wednesday do go down.