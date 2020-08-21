‘I can see the appeal’ – Swansea willing to pay six-figure sum to beat Forest in transfer race: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City are willing to pay €1 million (£894,000) for UD Almeria defender Mathieu Peybernes but face competition from Nottingham Forest, according to Spanish outlet Radio Marca.

Steve Cooper’s side will be looking to use this summer to build on the positives of last season, which saw them reach the play-offs.

Radio Marca has reported that they’re eyeing up Peybernes and are willing to pay £894,000 for the central defender.

The report claims that Forest are also keen, while Getafe and Levante have also monitored him previously.

But would he be a good signing for the Swans?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Cooper needs to sign a centre-back to replace Mike van der Hoorn’s experience this summer.

We know it’s his preference to sign players that are young, who he’s worked with previously in the England set-up, but he has to replace the outgoing experience in his squad.

Peybernes has plenty of experience and you’ve got to feel he might be a decent option to come in to cover the gaping hole in Swansea’s defence.

Of course, van der Hoorn is a top player and it’s hard to replace him, but this is a fairly decent start.

George Harbey

It’s certainly an interesting piece of news.

Swansea have two young, talented centre-backs at the club in Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango, who should start every game next season if they are fit and remain at the Liberty Stadium beyond this summer.

Rodon recently attracted interest from Manchester United, though, so if the young Welshman does leave South Wales this summer, then a new centre-back will be needed.

Peybernes is 29 and performed really well in the Spanish second division last term, but I’d have my doubts over whether he could cut it in the Championship as Swansea look to push for a top-six finish.

I think there are better options out there.

Sam Rourke

I can see the appeal.

Peybernes is available for a cheap fee and has a vast amount of experience, whilst is able to operate at centre-back or right-back.

Cooper needs to add some nous to his backline in my eyes, especially with the Welsh outfit losing the experienced van der Hoorn this summer.

With Cabango and Rodon the Swans’ only main centre-back options, additions are needed and Peybernes could offer a good, financially viable solution.

Peybernes won the player of the season award at Lugo last season whilst on loan there, so is clearly enjoying some good form.

Of course, an adaptation process will be required and Cooper would need to ensure that the Frenchman could come in and hit the ground running ASAP, as they aim to compete at the sharp end next season.