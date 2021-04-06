‘I can see the appeal’ – Everton lining up summer transfer move for EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton have sent scouts to check on Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong as they consider a move for the attacker in the next window.

It’s no surprise that the 24-year-old has appeared on the radar for Premier League clubs, as he has scored 19 goals for Rovers this season.

With Tony Mowbray’s men set for another year outside the top-flight, it could be difficult to keep hold of the former Newcastle man, and Football Insider have revealed that the Toffees are keen.

A move to Goodison Park would surely appeal Armstrong, but would he be a good signing for Everton? And can he force his way into their XI?

Here out writers share their thoughts…

Phil Spencer

This would be a fantastic signing for Everton.

Armstrong has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Championship and so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such interest. Blackburn have struggled so far this term and so it’s likely that they could struggle to keep hold of the player over the summer.

A move to the Premier League would be the natural next step for Armstrong, and the chance to play under Carlo Ancelotti would be a huge pull. Whether he’d be a first team regular at Goodison Park remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt that it would be a good career move.

Alfie Burns

There’s plenty of potential there with Armstrong and, on the back of a season where he’s scored plenty of goals, you imagine he’s got the confidence to step up into the Premier League.

When you think about the Everton attack right now, it’s pretty strong with Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, amongst others. However, it’s important to evolve, which is where Armstrong might come in.

He’s a different kind of option but he’s got a great strike rate and might well fit into what Everton want to do with their attack moving forwards.

I actually think he would be a better fit that Josh King, who was signed in January and has had little impact on things at Goodison Park.

Sam Rourke

I can see the appeal.

Armstrong has enjoyed a phenomenal season and in my eyes should be playing in the Premier League next season, and Everton could well be a good fit.

The 24-year-old would offer the Toffees a different dimension in their attack with the Merseyside club not really possessing a diminutive, pacey option who can run the channels like Armstrong can.

He’s a natural finisher and has showcased this season just how clinical he can be in-front of goal, and given the plethora of creative outlets at Goodison Park, you’d expect he’d get many chances to score.

My only reservation with Armstrong is perhaps the physical part of his game, there are times where I think he’s a tad lightweight on the ball and he’ll have to adapt to the increase in standard in-terms of defending in the top-flight.

But on the whole, this makes sense.