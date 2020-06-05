‘I can see his thinking’ – Leeds United urged to sign Southampton man over 7-goal striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alex Bruce has urged Leeds United to sign Southampton striker Che Adams over San Lorenzo attacker Adolfo Gaich, speaking to Football Insider.

The Whites attempted to sign Adams in January but a deal collapsed and the striker stayed at St Mary’s – though it is looking increasingly likely that the former Birmingham forward will move on this summer.

Bielsa’s side have also been linked with a move for San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich, whom has scored seven goals this season – but former defender Alex Bruce feels Adams would be the better move.

When asked whether £12million should be spent on the Southampton man over Gaich, Bruce said to Football Insider: “Yes, I would. I think Che Adams is a good player, I think he’s got good attributes.

“He can be a handful for anybody, any centre-half that plays against him. I would understand if he gets a move this summer to a decent club because he’s a good player.”

So, do you agree with Bruce here? Would Adams be the better choice?

The team here at Football League World offer their thoughts…..

George Dagless

I can see his thinking.

I think Gaich could be a good player but there’s a risk given that he does not know the league at all and at least Adams is well versed in the English game, though it’s not been a breeze for him this year in the Premier League.

Both then, would have a point to prove going into next year if they are in the top flight for Leeds but I do think there’s less risk with Adams right now.

The summer window could be different this year and clubs will need to get their signings right with less room to make mistakes and wasteful signings.

We’ll probably see more risk assessing than normal and, for that reason, perhaps Adams would be the better move.

Bielsa, though, will know best and whatever decision he makes he deserves to be trusted.

George Harbey

Adams would 100% be the better option out of the two.

Adolfo Gaich obviously looks like a talented player who has done well and caught the eye over in Argentina, but for a player who is likely to be worth well over £10m, his goalscoring record isn’t that impressive and there are better options out there.

Adams, meanwhile, is a player who Leeds have publicly tracked for a while now, and he’d be a perfect fit under Bielsa.

Bielsa has obviously seen enough in Adams to identify him as a transfer target for the club, and most importantly, he knows how to score goals in the Championship having netted 22 times for Birmingham City last term.

Even though Leeds look all set for the Premier League, and Adams has failed to cut it in the top-flight as of yet, I’d back Adams to have more of an impact than Gaich would, especially in Bielsa’s system.

Ned Holmes

I think he could be right here.

Obviously, Leeds haven’t had Adams at the club but he is much more of a known quantity and seems to be someone they think is perfect for Bielsa’s system.

If they can get him firing then £12 million will be excellent value for money.

He may not have been hugely impressive thus far but he has gained some vital experience in the top flight this season, which would surely help if he makes the switch to Elland Road.

Gaich, to me, seems like a risky move and perhaps not one you want to make in your first season back in the Premier League.