‘I can see him thriving there’ – Where best for attacker as Celtic, Rangers and West Brom circle? The verdict

When it comes to hot transfer properties this summer, none in England are hotter than Peterborough United’s Ivan Toney.

The striker was at the forefront of The Posh’s promotion bid, scoring 26 goals in 39 games, before the League One season was curtailed following a vote surrounding the restart.

Plenty of clubs are interested in his services, with Brentford, Celtic, Rangers and West Brom among those who are set to battle it out for the signature of the 23-year-old.

On Wednesday, Celtic were sent a warning in the MailOnline from Peterborough director Barry Fry to pull their finger out if they want to have a chance of landing Toney.

But where would he thrive the most next season?

We discuss…

Sam Rourke

“This is likely to be a transfer saga that rumbles on, and I do think Celtic would be a fantastic club for Toney to join.

“The Posh frontman could flourish in the SPFL with Celtic, with his pace, power and clinical edge some of his standout attributes.

“For me, the only drawback with a potential move to Celtic would be the competition he would face with Odsonne Edouard, who has been the Bhoys’ main source of goals of late, kicking off the new season with a hat-trick on the opening day. If Edouard does move on, then Toney would be a fantastic replacement.

“Away from Celtic, Brentford who have been heavily linked with Toney could be a perfect fit.

“It’s looking increasingly likely that Ollie Watkins will depart Griffin Park this summer, as a host of Premier League clubs clamour for his signature so naturally there will be a void in the striker role at Brentford.

“With the amount of chances that the Bees create, Toney would have plenty to work with in Thomas Frank’s side and I could see him excel in west London.”

Jacob Potter

“I think he’d be best suited with a move to Brentford.

“It seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before Ollie Watkins is to leave the Bees in the summer, after they missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

“Therefore, Thomas Frank will know that he has to find an adequate replacement for his star striker ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Toney has already shown that he can score goals in the EFL, having netted 26 goals in 39 appearances for Peterborough United last term.

He’d be more than deserving of a move to the Championship this summer, and I think he’d be more than capable of replacing Watkins at Brentford.

“I’m not convinced a move to Celtic would be a wise move though, as he wouldn’t be guaranteed a regular starting spot in Neil Lennon’s squad.”

Ned Holmes

“This is a tough one.

“I think a move to West Bromwich Albion could suit as they desperately need to add a quality number nine ahead of their return to the Premier League.

“Is he ready for the Premier League just yet though? I’m not 100% sure.

“Toney’s been sensational for Peterborough over the past two years but we have to remember he’s had success in a free-scoring League One side.

“For me, a move to Brentford to replace Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma – who are surely on their way out – looks the smartest next step.

“I can see him thriving there and firing in bags of goals before making the step up next summer.”