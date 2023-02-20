“I can see him slowly being eased out” – Jay Rodriguez’s situation at Burnley if Premier League football returns to Turf Moor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are on course to win the Championship title and secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany has transformed the Clarets into one of the most slick, well-oiled machines in the EFL and it’s now a matter of when they will go up, rather than if, with the side 15 points clear of third placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand.

Kompany then, will have plenty of decisions to make with regards to his squad and in our latest debate question in our verdict series, we are asking this question:

Do you expect Jay Rodriguez to feature much for Burnley next season in the Premier League if they go up?

We discuss…

George Dagless

He might not play every game but I think he’ll be someone they’d be wise to have around as a squad player next year.

Vincent Kompany has done a great job revitalising the squad after a number of their best players left last summer, with him making some really smart signings.

Naturally, though, there is a lack of Premier League experience with a number of the players now and so keeping some senior heads around next season, if they go up, would make a lot of sense.

Rodriguez has been one of the more regular faces in the side from the old-guard at Burnley and whilst some others might leave this summer I do think Rodriguez will be kept around for a little longer and for him to play his part next season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think that if Burnley go up we will see Jay Rodriguez play a much reduced role.

Whether or not he will be willing to play such a role remains to be seen given he has shown this season that he can still score goals.

I think bringing in the likes of Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster in January, we are slowly starting to see Vincent Kompany evolve the frontline at Turf Moor and given he is 33, Rodriguez probably isn’t a part of that long term vision.

That said, of course there is space for experience in a squad and he could certainly offer them that.

It may be a case of Burnley deciding between Rodriguez himself and Ashley Barnes this summer before moving one of them on, as if they do go up, you would perhaps expect the Clarets to once again look at strengthening their forward options again this summer, pushing one of those two out, potentially.

Sam Rourke

I can see him slowly being eased out.

Obviously, Jay Rodriguez has been a loyal servant to Burnley and has enjoyed a fruitful season for the Clarets, scoring nine goals and showing he can still thrive at Championship level.

If Burnley do get promotion, which is looking increasingly likely, Rodriguez would be 34 years old by the time the 2023/24 season comes about and I can see Kompany looking to utilise more youthful options in his attacking line.

We’ve seen the Belgian add the likes of Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster to his side’s attack and you do feel like he will likely prefer to utilise them whilst undoubtedly adding more in the summer transfer window.

I think it’d perhaps be harsh to completely offload Jay Rod in the summer, his experience could prove key, but his time as a guaranteed starter next term would likely be over in my eyes.