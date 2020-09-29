‘I can see him departing’ – Nottingham Forest ace keen on City Ground exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tobias Figueiredo is keen on the idea of leaving Nottingham Forest and returning to Portugal due to non-football related reasons, according to the Athletic.

Figueiredo was an important player for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi last season, with the 26-year-old making 34 appearances across all competitions.

Forest have made 12 new signings this transfer window, though, with the likes of Tyler Blackett, Loic Mbe Soh and Scott McKenna all coming in to provide competition in defence.

Figueiredo was left out of the matchday squad on Friday night as Forest were defeated by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, with McKenna and Mbe Soh both coming into the team.

The Athletic now claim that Figueiredo is open to leaving Forest before the transfer window closes, with the defender keen on the idea of moving back to Portugal due to non-football related reasons.

Here, we discuss whether Forest should look to get rid of the centre-half before the transfer window slams shut…

Sam Rourke

Had you asked me this before the arrivals of Mbe Soh, McKenna and Blackett, i’d have said not a chance.

But, Forest’s centre-back options are plentiful at present and there are more than enough options to replace Figueiredo if he does depart.

Judging by the latest reports, he seems open to the idea of moving away from the City Ground and in truth, his starting position is now no longer guaranteed like it was last season, with all the new arrivals contending for starting spots.

He formed a solid partnership with Joe Worrall last season and showcased many impressive qualities, but with him 26 and reaching the peak of his career, he’ll be wanting to play first-team football week in, week out and at Forest right now, that simply is not assured.

I can see him departing now, and Forest will be able to cope in my eyes.

Ned Holmes

Not for me.

With Joe Worrall set for a while sidelined, it would be a big risk to let Figueiredo leave and put all the emphasis on their new arrivals.

Sure, McKenna looks like he should adapt to the Championship well and Mbe Soh seems a bright prospect but it’s a bit of a risk to put all their eggs in those baskets for the time being.

Forest should look to keep hold of Figueiredo – who proved a reliable option for the most part last term – until at least Worrall is back.

If by January he’s still keen to leave, then they can reassess.

Jacob Potter

I’d be surprised if they were willing to let him go anytime soon.

I still think Figueiredo has a future with Nottingham Forest in the short-term, but in the long-term, I think he’ll be heading elsewhere.

I think Forest would have been willing to move him on before the summer transfer window closed, but given that Joe Worrall is now set for a spell on the sidelines through injury, Forest need adequate back-up options in defence.

Figueiredo can provide them with that, and he’d be a more than good enough option to call upon if either Soh or McKenna picked up injuries.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he looks to force through a move back to Portugal though, as you would imagine he won’t be wanting to sit on the substitutes bench.