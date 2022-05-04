“I can see both sides of the argument” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts to big Addicks managerial news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Johnnie Jackson has departed his role as Charlton Athletic manager, the club confirmed yesterday.

Having taken over in October on a temporary basis before being given the job permanently in December, Jackson guided the Addicks to a 13th place finish in League One – a somewhat disappointing standing.

Adding further disappointment to the campaign, Charlton were beaten 4-0 on the final day of the season by Ipswich Town last weekend.

Nevertheless, it was somewhat of a surprise announcement today, with many quite surprised by Jackson’s departure.

Having said that, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming for his thoughts on the news of Jackson’s departure.

“Yeah, really shocking one that’s come really seemingly out of nowhere and to be honest, I can see both sides of the argument.” Ben told FLW.

“On one side you’ve got a club legend who clearly has worked his way up through the coaching team and I think many thought he deserved a summer window and a pre-season to really fully assess what his capabilities are as a manager.

“On the other hand, there has been elements of tactical naivety and certainly tactical inflexibility with his team.

“Since he’s come in in October from then until the end of the season, we’ve accrued the 12th most amount of points. So we are a mid-table team under him. Whether or not that can be put down to injuries and him not being able to have, you know, his own players in is a point of discussion.

Only die-hard Charlton Athletic supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 WAS THE CLUB FOUNDED HIGHER OR LOWER THAN 125 YEARS AGO? HIGHER LOWER

“But I think there were really good arguments on both sides as to why it’s a harsh decision or whether it’s the right decision.

“Personally, I think if you can strip away the the obvious sentiments of him being a club legend that the potentially cloud a lot of Charlton fans’ judgement it’s probably the right decision…just.

I think in the period that he’s being in charge, especially after he was made permanent manager, there’s not enough to suggest to me, that even with an improved squad in the summer, that under him we would be one of the best teams in this division.

So I think personally just about the right decision because I don’t think he was the right man, but it’s obviously very sad given his status within the club.

“I would have had no problems if he’d have been given a summer window to try and fix it.”

The Verdict

13th place in League One isn’t good enough for Charlton Athletic and unfortunately for Johnnie Jackson, he has paid the price with his job.

Our fan pundit Ben has offered a well balanced argument above, and is right to raise the issue of Jackson taking over mid-season and not having a summer window and pre-season to shape his squad.

At the same time, the tactical inflexibility and naivety discussed above will have likely worried the Charlton hierarchy.

At the end of the day, Jackson clearly did not deliver the results those above him at The Valley were expecting and as such, they have got rid of him.