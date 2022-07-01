“I can really get behind it” – Preston North End fan pundit gives his verdict on potential deal for ex-Liverpool player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As Ryan Lowe faces his first summer as manager at Preston North End, he will be keen to put his own stamp on the team.

Next season, the boss will be hoping he side can climb further up the Championship after a 13th placed finish last year.

Ben Woodburn is currently on a trial period at Preston following his release by Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Preston fan pundit Ben for his thoughts on this potential deal: “Ben Woodburn, I can really get behind it to be fair.

“He’s only 22-years-old and when I saw that, I didn’t quite realise he was still that young because he’s been around a while and it was obviously quite a while ago he burst onto the scene scoring that screamer for Wales and obviously being Liverpool’s understudy goal scorer.

“He’s another one that’s had a torrid luck with injuries and when you take on these types of players, we saw last season with the likes of Connor Wickham, Izzy Brown, when we’ve got injury prone players in the past, there is the chance they can get injured straightaway and be a waste of money.

“However, he is a player I like the look of, I think we do need another number ten to compete with Daniel Johnson who’s entering the last year of his contract and no doubt Ben Woodburn’s got the quality, he has shown that in glimpses of his career.

“He is a player Ryan Lowe said he’s tracked for a while and if he genuinely believes he can bring him in on a free transfer and get him playing regularly and influencing the team, it’s not that much of a risk, he won’t be on massive wages and he’s at a good age to develop now.

“Similar sort of player to Danny Mayor who Lowe had a lot of success with at Plymouth and I think if Ryan Lowe does decide to take the punt on him and the club does decide to take the punt on him, he’s one I can really get behind and hopefully he can have a positive influxes on our season.

“With the break for the World Cup, a lot of games are going to be clamped together, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, we’re going to need the squad depth and a lot of players who can come in and affect the 11 and hopefully, if he can keep fully fit and if Ryan Lowe believes he can cope and is the type of player he wants, I do think Ben Woodburn can influence that so it’s one I could definitely get behind.”

The Verdict:

As Ben says, this seems like a fairly low risk signing but one that could pay off massively if it goes well.

Ben Woodburn has shown he has potential in his career so far and at 22-years-old, he still has plenty of time to develop even further.

He has had a tough time to this point especially with injuries but if he can get his fitness up, there’s no doubt that he could be a big player in the Championship next season and really help Ryan Lowe’s side push on up the table.