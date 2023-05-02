Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has critcised Michael Beale for the manner of his departure from Queens Park Rangers earlier this season.

Beale arrived at Loftus Road in June and enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, leading the R's to the top of the Championship table in late October.

However, after initially announcing his loyalty and commitment to the club when turning down the vacant managerial role with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in October, he left to join Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers at the end of November.

The R's have struggled since Beale's departure, with his replacement Neil Critchley being sacked after just 12 games in charge in February and Gareth Ainsworth narrowly securing the club's safety in the second tier after becoming their third manager of the season.

Beale has won 19 and drawn one of his 24 games in charge of the Gers, but pressure is beginning to increase on him at Ibrox as he has failed to close the gap on leaders Celtic at the top of the table, while his side have been beaten twice in the domestic cups by their Old Firm rivals, losing the Scottish League Cup final and being knocked out of the Scottish Cup in the semi-final.

What did Simon Jordan say?

Jordan slammed Beale for his "hypocritical comments" about his loyalty to the R's, but admitted he could understand why the 42-year-old was keen on a move north of the border.

"He did a very good job at Queens Park Rangers which got a lot of attention," Jordan said on his White and Jordan show with Jim White on talkSPORT.

"Clearly he is a capable individual, he clearly doesn't know at times like some of us can all be guilty of when to keep his mouth shut and when to speak and when not to speak.

"To make the ridiculous assertions that he made about not wanting to go to Wolverhampton Wanderers and then catch the next bus out to Rangers made him look slightly hypocritical.

"Would he regret it? No because Rangers is a big football club and you'd back yourself if you've got anything about you.

"If you've got ambition and believe in yourself, then you're going to take the bigger opportunity and Rangers in Scottish football at this moment in time are a bigger opportunity than Queens Park Rangers.

"Queens Park Rangers are languishing in the bottom third of the second tier of English football and have been for some significant period of time and have been in disarray off the field for some time, they've not punched their weight."

However, Jordan had little sympathy for Beale, believing that he must deal with the consequences of his treatment of his former club.

"I can cut him no slack because Queens Park Rangers gave him an opportunity," Jordan said.

"There was no queue of people to give him a first team managers job.

"He got an opportunity given to him by Queens Park Rangers and there should have been a little bit more respect for QPR.

"He's gone to Rangers and he will reap his own potential whirlwind."

Should Michael Beale have shown more respect to QPR?

There is no doubt that Beale left Loftus Road in incredibly controversial circumstances, with R's fans rightly feeling let down by Beale after his committing himself to the club just weeks earlier.

As Jordan says, it is understandable why Beale wanted to move to Rangers with the opportunity to compete for titles and manage in the Champions League, particularly with his connections to the club having been assistant manager to Steven Gerrard.

But it is the manner of his departure from QPR that attracted criticism and it is likely that R's fans will share Jordan's view and have little sympathy for their former manager if he was to fail in Scotland.

It has been tough for the Hoops since Beale left and they will be hoping that after securing their Championship survival, they can move forward after the most turbulent of seasons.