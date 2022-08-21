“I believe we would have got promoted” – Nathan Jones makes Luton Town claim following Swansea City victory

Nathan Jones believes that his current Luton Town squad would have won the play-offs last season, after the Hatters were defeated in the semi-finals against Huddersfield Town, as stated in his post-match press conversation yesterday afternoon, following his side’s 2-0 victory over Swansea City.

The Hatters have bolstered competition levels within the squad during the summer, adding quality in the likes of Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman, Ethan Horvath and Louie Watson.

Luton were narrowly knocked out of the play-offs in Huddersfield in May, with a lack of squad depth and a number of injuries halting their progress.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, Jones said: “I believe we would have got promoted if we had this squad now at the end of last season, because we would have game changers, we would have had pace, power, aggression, everything.

“We just couldn’t maintain what we did and we just run out of steam in the end.

“I asked the board (to add more bodies), and the board were brilliant.”

The Hatters will be eager to build on what was their first win of the new Championship campaign, with the settling in process taking slightly longer for some.

Jones now has a competitive squad where his side will be able to adapt when there are missing key personnel.

The likes of Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Harry Cornick and Alfie Doughty are missing from action at the moment, with the strength of the squad allowing them to still put out a strong starting XI.

As Jones hints at here, Luton now have game changers which is massive now that five substitutions are allowed.

Carlton Morris and Cameron Jerome were excellent when they came on, with the former eventually winning the game for Luton with his 72nd minute strike.