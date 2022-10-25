“I believe there were ten clubs watching him on Saturday” – Carlton Palmer issues message on West Brom, Watford and Rangers transfer target

West Bromwich Albion, Watford, and Rangers are among the ten clubs that are reportedly keeping a close eye on Blackpool‘s Jerry Yates ahead of the January transfer window, as per The Sun.

The 25-year-old has been regularly in amongst the goals this season, but it may also be his versatility and effortless ball carrying ability that has excited potential suitors.

Yates’ deal at Bloomfield Road runs until the summer of 2024, with an option for a further year, and the Tangerines may be less likely to cash in come the turn of the year, having let influential forward Josh Bowler leave at the back end of the summer window.

Yates has taken his time in stepping up to the Championship, but on current form will be one of the most feared players in the division and it does not appear that he is lacking any self-belief.

It will be interesting to see if Yates sustains the sky-high performances levels for a prolonged period as he has been able to in recent weeks.

When asked whether Yates would be a smart addition for sides chasing promotion in the second tier, Carlton Palmer said: “I believe there were ten clubs watching him on Saturday when he scored a brace against Preston.

“He’s joint-top scorer this season, so there’s a lot of clubs that are interested in him.

“His valuation is £5 million, you can see already that people are looking at the 25-year-old and thinking this is a possibility.

“Every player dreams of playing in the Premier League and with the likes of Brentford and Bournemouth looking at him, it’s exciting times for the young lad.”