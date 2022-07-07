“I believe that he is going to stay” – Norwich City fan pundit issues verdict on 32-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes does not believe that Teemu Pukki will depart the club this summer.

The Finnish striker has been with the Canaries since 2018, signing from Danish side Brondby.

In his time at the club, he has powered the team to two promotions from the Championship and has been a talismanic figure up front for the side.

However, with the team back in the second division, his agent has claimed that the player’s preference is to challenge himself at the highest level.

This has raised doubts over whether the 32-year old will seek a move away from the club this summer.

But the fan pundit believes that the forward will be unable to find a new club due to the figure that Norwich will likely command in any transfer negotiations, essentially pricing him out of a move.

“I think it’s likely that Teemu Pukki is going to stay,” Downes told Football League World.

“Because, although his agent has recently just come out and mentioned that he wants to play at the highest level, it’s going to take a lot of money to actually get Pukki out of Norwich.

“Because obviously to replace him it is going to cost a lot and no one’s going to want to pay that for a 32-year old.

“So I believe that he is going to stay and that he is also vital.”

Pukki has scored 55 goals in two Championship seasons for the club, both while being managed by Daniel Farke.

However, in the Premier League, the forward managed 22 goals from as many seasons which wasn’t enough to keep the club in the top division either time.

Dean Smith will be looking to guide the team back to the top flight this season, with their first game coming on July 30 against Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Pukki has been an incredibly important figure for Norwich in recent years, as is highlighted by his remarkable goal tally.

But at 32-years old he is now coming out of his prime years and so now does seem like a good time to sell.

Obviously a replacement will be difficult, and commanding a significant fee may be warranted.

But allowing Smith to build his own vibrant, young side may require sacrificing Pukki if a buyer does manage to muster an acceptable fee to the club.