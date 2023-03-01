“I believe..” – Reporter reveals details of January conversation between Leeds United and Coventry City

Leeds United are set to make a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres regardless of what division they are in next season, as first reported by Football Insider.

The Swedish striker has netted 15 times in the Championship this season, proving to be arguably the most complete forward in the division.

Gyokeres emerged on the radars of several top-flight clubs during the January transfer window, however, none of the interested parties were willing to meet Coventry’s valuation.

Sharing his thoughts on the striker and addressing the interest that Leeds had during the January window, Pete O’Rourke provided an update to Football League World, and said: “Yeah, I think he’s been one of the top strikers in the Championship. His goalscoring record is right up there for Coventry as well.

“They did consider Gyokeres in January and I believe they had talks with Coventry but decided to move for Georginio Rutter instead.”

The verdict

Of course, Championship to the Premier League is a big step up but Gyokeres has what is required to thrive in England’s highest tier.

A striker that ticks pretty much every box there is to tick when it comes to what he can offer in a forward capacity, it would be no shock to see Gyokeres in the Premier League next season.

Leeds will be joined by several top-flight outfits with an interest in Gyokeres ahead of the opening of the summer window and the Championship outfit may look to cash in when considering his contract situation.

Gyokeres will be hoping to steer his side into the Championship play-offs during what remains of this season and could possibly earn himself a Premier League opportunity with the Sky Blues.