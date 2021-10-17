‘I believe in him’ – Russell Martin delivers verdict on Swansea summer signing after emphatic Cardiff win

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has hailed Jamie Paterson as a “brilliant character” after seeing him score and grab two assists in a comfortable 3-0 win against Cardiff City this afternoon.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring in the South Wales derby with a wonderful curling shot from outside the box, before setting up both Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell to seal the game against a struggling Mick McCarthy side.

This was a much-needed victory as the Swans were just three points off the relegation zone before this afternoon’s clash at the Swansea.com Stadium but have now climbed up to 17th and look slightly more comfortable going into their next set of fixtures.

Joining Martin’s side on a free transfer this summer after being released on the expiration of his contract at fellow Championship side Bristol City, the attacking midfielder has already made a good impact in his short time in Wales and has now taken his tally up to seven-goal contributions in 12 second-tier appearances this term, following today’s domination against their local rivals.

He only made 20 league appearances for the Robins during the 2020/21 campaign, but as a vital part of Swansea’s new system, he will be hoping to stand out as one of the most formidable attacking midfielders in the Championship and show Nigel Pearson why he should have retained him.

One man who is certainly impressed with his recent performances is his current boss Martin, who said to Sky Sports: “To be honest, he’s got better and better.

“He’s really improved, he’s a brilliant character. I think we believe in him more than he believes in himself at the moment but I think his belief is starting to get there.

“I thought he was incredible. He’s such an important part of what we are doing in the dressing room, in terms of the culture and his performances.”

The Verdict

Paterson has done brilliantly since being released from City and has well and truly revived his career after a mixed past few years.

The 29-year-old has always been a threat in the Championship – and it looks as though he will finally get a sufficient opportunity to show what he can do. Him and Martin seem to be a match made in heaven and at just 29, he could be an integral part of the Swansea manager’s plans for at least the next two or three years.

With this change in system from the Steve Cooper days, the Swans certainly needed someone like Paterson to give them something different going forward and that is exactly what he’s provided.

Not only can he assist others, but he can also be a goalscoring threat as he showed today and alongside Joel Piroe, who has adapted brilliantly to life in the United Kingdom, the Welsh side could definitely surprise a few this term.

Injuries, suspensions, and a potential loss in form could come into play though, so it won’t all be plain sailing. How he reacts to setbacks will determine his success – but he seems to have bounced back well from his spell with the Robins.